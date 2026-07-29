Encanto Characters Come To Disney Speedstorm in a "Madrigal Miracle"

The Madrigal sisters are taking their conflicts to the track.

Get ready for a "Madrigal Miracle" as Season 21 of Disney Speedstorm is launching by adding three characters from Encanto.

What's Happening:

Popular Disney racing video game Disney Speedstorm has dropped its Season 21 trailer.

Entitled "Madrigal Miracle" it reveals that the three Madrigal sisters, Mirabel, Isabella and Luisa will all be available as playable racers when the season hits July 30.

Disney Speedstorm is a kart racer that sees characters from all over the world of Disney racing against each other, using various thematically appropriate power ups to get ahead or knock opponents behind.

The Madrigal Miracle trailer shows off some of the kart and racer customizations available, including the family's magic candle on the back of Mirabel's vehicle.

We also see some of the character's abilities like Isabella covering the track with flowers and Luisa's kart transforming into a flying donkey/unicorn, as seen in the "Surface Pressure" song from Encanto.

More Disney Video Game News: