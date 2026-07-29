Encanto Characters Come To Disney Speedstorm in a "Madrigal Miracle"
The Madrigal sisters are taking their conflicts to the track.
Get ready for a "Madrigal Miracle" as Season 21 of Disney Speedstorm is launching by adding three characters from Encanto.
What's Happening:
- Popular Disney racing video game Disney Speedstorm has dropped its Season 21 trailer.
- Entitled "Madrigal Miracle" it reveals that the three Madrigal sisters, Mirabel, Isabella and Luisa will all be available as playable racers when the season hits July 30.
- Disney Speedstorm is a kart racer that sees characters from all over the world of Disney racing against each other, using various thematically appropriate power ups to get ahead or knock opponents behind.
- The Madrigal Miracle trailer shows off some of the kart and racer customizations available, including the family's magic candle on the back of Mirabel's vehicle.
- We also see some of the character's abilities like Isabella covering the track with flowers and Luisa's kart transforming into a flying donkey/unicorn, as seen in the "Surface Pressure" song from Encanto.
More Disney Video Game News:
- Other recent additions to Disney Speedstorm include 70th annniversary Disneyland content and Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove.
- Fortnite has added characters from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- Insomniac's new Wolverine game had a big showing at SDCC including showing off some of the score.