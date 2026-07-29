Encanto Characters Come To Disney Speedstorm in a "Madrigal Miracle"

The Madrigal sisters are taking their conflicts to the track.
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Get ready for a "Madrigal Miracle" as Season 21 of Disney Speedstorm is launching by adding three characters from Encanto.

What's Happening:

  • Popular Disney racing video game Disney Speedstorm has dropped its Season 21 trailer.
  • Entitled "Madrigal Miracle" it reveals that the three Madrigal sisters, Mirabel, Isabella and Luisa will all be available as playable racers when the season hits July 30.
  • Disney Speedstorm is a kart racer that sees characters from all over the world of Disney racing against each other, using various thematically appropriate power ups to get ahead or knock opponents behind.
  • The Madrigal Miracle trailer shows off some of the kart and racer customizations available, including the family's magic candle on the back of Mirabel's vehicle.
  • We also see some of the character's abilities like Isabella covering the track with flowers and Luisa's kart transforming into a flying donkey/unicorn, as seen in the "Surface Pressure" song from Encanto.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey