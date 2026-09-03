Ryman Arts Hosting Screening of "Disneyland Handcrafted" at the Bowers Museum

The screening will also include a panel discussion moderated by Tim O'Day.

Despite debuting nearly a year ago, screenings of Leslie Iwerks' acclaimed Disneyland Handcrafted documentary continue – with a screening of the film hosted by Ryman Arts set for later this month.

What's Happening:

Ryman Arts will be hosting a screening of Disneyland Handcrafted at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, California on Sunday, September 27 from 3-6 p.m.

from 3-6 p.m. The screening and accompanying panel discussion will c elebrate the role that artistic training, mentorship, and creative community play in helping artists bring their ideas to life.

Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception and private screening of Disneyland Handcrafted , the feature documentary directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks and produced by Mark Catalena .

Disneyland Handcrafted Leslie Iwerks Mark Catalena Catalena will be on hand for a "dynamic conversation" moderated by Tim O'Day, that also features former Imagineer Tom Morris and Emo O'Brien, Portfolio Executive Producer, Walt Disney Imagineering.

Imagineer and Ryman Arts alum Joshua You will introduce the screening.

Together, they'll explore how creativity, craftsmanship, and mentorship help transform ideas into experiences that resonate with audiences across generations.

A variety of ticket levels are now available to purchase at RymanArts.org.

Named for and stewarding the legacy of Disney Legend Herb Ryman – who encouraged young artists throughout his career, Ryman Arts was established after his death in 1989 to carry on his philosophy of teaching foundational skills of drawing and painting, encouraging young artists to reach their full potential.

In his review, Ben called the film “a cinematic achievement — one that honors the unsung builders of Disneyland and reminds us that even the most magical places begin with hard hats, calloused hands, and an extraordinary amount of human effort.”

Check out Disneyland Handcrafted for yourself anytime on Disney+.

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