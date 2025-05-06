Two-Part “American Idol” Disney Night Returns with Live Performances from the Disneyland Resort

If you're ready to hear some Disney music, tune into American Idol on May 11th and 12th for another Disney Night — including live performances from the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • American Idol Disney Night will return on Sunday, May 11, airing from 8:00 to 10:01 p.m. EDT (with corresponding times for other time zones).
  • This special episode happens to coincide with Mother's Day and will feature the renowned Lin-Manuel Miranda as a guest.
  • The top seven contestants will perform beloved Disney classics live from Disneyland Resort, while viewers across the nation cast their votes for the five contestants who will advance in the competition.

American Idol Disney Night Two:

  • But that’s not all — American Idol Disney Night number two will air on Monday, May 12, from 8:00 to 10:01 p.m. EDT.
  • The celebration of Disney continues with performances inspired by heroes and villains, featuring another special guest appearance by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
  • This time around, the top five contestants will showcase their talents from the Disneyland Resort, performing twice as viewers cast their votes live for the three finalists who will advance to the finale.
  • Episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

