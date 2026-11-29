We are less than a month away from the release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, and the film’s main antagonist made a special appearance during WWE Survivor Series: WarGames alongside the reveal of a new collection of Marvel-inspired WWE championship belts.

What’s Happening:

The first Avengers movie in seven years is less than a month away, and excitement is ramping up for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film.

Set to hit theaters on December 18, Avengers: Doomsday reunites several of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for another epic adventure on the big screen.

Ahead of one of the biggest theatrical events of the year, Doctor Doom made a surprise appearance during WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, taking place at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Check out the fun moment below:

All roads lead to Doomsday! To celebrate the release of Avengers: Doomsday, WWE and Marvel Studios have teamed up to bring the Marvel Universe and WWE Universe together with official Signature Series Titles!



Shop here 👉 https://t.co/IeNGrwPFbL pic.twitter.com/pBbjDSR9JU — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026

Alongside Doctor Doom’s appearance, WWE and Marvel unveiled a new collection of championship belts inspired by the upcoming film.

Available through WWE Shop, the collection features five championship belts, celebrating the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, and the film itself.

Fans can shop the entire collection below:

The collaboration between WWE and Marvel will continue next month with Worlds Collide: Doomsday on December 15, just three days ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.

In Avengers: Doomsday, heroes from across the multiverse will come together to face the threat of Doctor Doom.

Bringing together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and more, the film will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time taking on the role of the iconic villain.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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