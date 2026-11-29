Doctor Doom Takes Over WWE Survivor Series: WarGames with New Marvel Championship Belts
"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on December 18th!
We are less than a month away from the release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, and the film’s main antagonist made a special appearance during WWE Survivor Series: WarGames alongside the reveal of a new collection of Marvel-inspired WWE championship belts.
What’s Happening:
- The first Avengers movie in seven years is less than a month away, and excitement is ramping up for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film.
- Set to hit theaters on December 18, Avengers: Doomsday reunites several of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for another epic adventure on the big screen.
- Ahead of one of the biggest theatrical events of the year, Doctor Doom made a surprise appearance during WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, taking place at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.
- Check out the fun moment below:
- Alongside Doctor Doom’s appearance, WWE and Marvel unveiled a new collection of championship belts inspired by the upcoming film.
- Available through WWE Shop, the collection features five championship belts, celebrating the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, and the film itself.
- Fans can shop the entire collection below:
WWE x Marvel Avengers: Doomsday World Heavyweight Championship Signature Series Title Belt – $649.99
WWE x Marvel Avengers: Doomsday X-Men Legacy Title Belt – $699.99
WWE x Marvel Avengers: Doomsday The Fantastic Four Legacy Title Belt – $699.99
WWE x Marvel Avengers: Doomsday The Avengers Legacy Title Belt – $699.99
WWE x Marvel Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom Legacy Title Belt – $699.99
- The collaboration between WWE and Marvel will continue next month with Worlds Collide: Doomsday on December 15, just three days ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.
- In Avengers: Doomsday, heroes from across the multiverse will come together to face the threat of Doctor Doom.
- Bringing together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and more, the film will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time taking on the role of the iconic villain.
- Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.
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