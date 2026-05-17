Elf on the Shelf Teams Up with Disney for New Christmas Decor
Christmas elves will be a touch more magical come Fall 2026!
Christmas may still be months away, but The Elf on the Shelf is already preparing for the holiday season with a major new collaboration alongside Disney.
What’s Happening:
- Parade has revealed that the Lumistella Company, the company behind The Elf on the Shelf, is officially partnering with Disney for its first-ever licensing collaboration.
- The new Disney x The Elf on the Shelf collection is set to launch this fall and will feature four major Disney franchises.
- The collaboration will include characters from Mickey Mouse & Friends, Frozen’s Olaf, Disney Princess, and Spider-Man.
- Products in the collection will include themed outfits, props, accessories, kits, and carriers inspired by Scout Elves, with items in the collection will range in price from $12.95 to $25.95.
- Pre-sales for the collection will begin on Amazon in mid-July before the official launch on September 15 through The Santa Store.
- The collection will later become available at major retailers including Target, Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, and Michaels.
- Lumistella co-CEO and co-founder Chanda Bell said the collaboration was inspired by families already personalizing their elves with Disney-themed ideas at home.
- The company emphasized that the collaboration expands the existing Elf on the Shelf tradition rather than creating entirely new stories.
- Co-founder Christa Pitts said Disney was chosen because both brands focus on creating joyful family experiences.
- Pitts also hinted that additional Disney characters and stories could be added to the collaboration in future years.
Other Christmas Collectibles:
- This holiday season, Hallmark is inviting Disney fans to check out their Walt Disney World-based romance movie Holiday Ever After.
- The film stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) as Lindsey and Philip.
- When Lindsey heads out on her perfect Walt Disney World Christmas vacation, the magic is interrupted when she finds out a former and disastrous blind date, Philip is staying in the room next door.
- While Hallmark is known for their feel good films, they are also famous for their incredible yearly Christmas ornaments and decor.
- In honor of the upcoming film, Hallmark is releasing several exciting products you won’t wanna miss.
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