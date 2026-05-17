Elf on the Shelf Teams Up with Disney for New Christmas Decor

Christmas may still be months away, but The Elf on the Shelf is already preparing for the holiday season with a major new collaboration alongside Disney.

What’s Happening:

Parade has revealed that the Lumistella Company, the company behind The Elf on the Shelf, is officially partnering with Disney for its first-ever licensing collaboration.

The new Disney x The Elf on the Shelf collection is set to launch this fall and will feature four major Disney franchises.

The collaboration will include characters from Mickey Mouse & Friends, Frozen’s Olaf, Disney Princess, and Spider-Man.

Products in the collection will include themed outfits, props, accessories, kits, and carriers inspired by Scout Elves, with items in the collection will range in price from $12.95 to $25.95.

Pre-sales for the collection will begin on Amazon in mid-July before the official launch on September 15 through The Santa Store.

The collection will later become available at major retailers including Target, Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, and Michaels.

Lumistella co-CEO and co-founder Chanda Bell said the collaboration was inspired by families already personalizing their elves with Disney-themed ideas at home.

The company emphasized that the collaboration expands the existing Elf on the Shelf tradition rather than creating entirely new stories.

Co-founder Christa Pitts said Disney was chosen because both brands focus on creating joyful family experiences.

Pitts also hinted that additional Disney characters and stories could be added to the collaboration in future years.

Other Christmas Collectibles:

This holiday season, Hallmark is inviting Disney fans to check out their Walt Disney World-based romance movie Holiday Ever After.

The film stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) as Lindsey and Philip.

When Lindsey heads out on her perfect Walt Disney World Christmas vacation, the magic is interrupted when she finds out a former and disastrous blind date, Philip is staying in the room next door.

While Hallmark is known for their feel good films, they are also famous for their incredible yearly Christmas ornaments and decor.

In honor of the upcoming film, Hallmark is releasing several exciting products you won’t wanna miss.

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