Drafted a Winning Fantasy Team? Now You Can Bet On It with ESPN BET's New Feature
The new FanCenter feature will seamlessly integrate with the ESPN Fantasy app, just in time for football season.
Coming this summer, FanCenter is a personalized hub within ESPN BET that will allow customers to easily find wagering markets based on their favorite teams, players, and ESPN fantasy football rosters.
What's Happening:
- The new FanCenter feature creates a personalized betting experience for users with following features:
- A 'For You' page with curated player props, game markets, and custom parlays based on your favorite teams, fantasy rosters, and betting history.
- The 'Fantasy Bet Builder' which highlights betting markets correlated to your ESPN Fantasy roster, making it easy to back your team with a few taps.
- Integrated Player Insights that allow you to quickly browse recent player stats and trends to make informed prop betting selections.
- Quick access to your current Mint Club promos and rewards.
- In addition to the features within ESPN BET, the ESPN Fantasy app will also be updated with a new 'Find a Bet' icon. This will allow fantasy players to view markets related to their roster and add selections directly to their ESPN BET bet slip. Last year, ESPN Fantasy Football set a record with over 13 million people playing the game.
- The features are subject to regulatory approvals before launch.
What They’re Saying:
- Aaron LaBerge, Chief Technology Office and Head of Interactive at PENN Entertainment: “FanCenter introduces a completely new level of personalization for ESPN BET and represents our biggest product leap yet."
- Mike Morrison, Vice President ESPN BET and ESPN Fantasy: “FanCenter is the perfect combination of fandom, fantasy and personalized betting all wrapped into the ESPN BET betting experience."
Fandom Meets Fortune: The Rise of Fantasy Sports Betting
- The lines between fantasy sports and traditional sports betting have become increasingly blurred.
- With the explosive growth of both industries, companies are racing to capitalize on the overlap.
- Research has shown that a user with a fantasy team is at least twice as likely to place a wager on sports than a non-fantasy player.
- The industry is moving towards creating a unified, interconnected ecosystem where a fan's engagement with their fantasy league directly influences their sports betting experience.
- The new FanCenter feature is a prime example of this trend, moving beyond simple data integration to a personalized hub that truly understands and caters to the user's specific interests and allegiances.
- It's a strategic move to not only attract new customers but to increase loyalty and retention among existing ones by making the betting experience more relevant and intuitive.
- This also speaks to the broader trend of media companies leveraging their content and audience to enter the sports betting market, creating a powerful synergy that benefits both sides of the partnership.
