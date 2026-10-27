National Geographic Hosts Premiere Screening of "Everest: The Other Side" in New York

Oscar-winning filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin joined documentary subject Jim Morrison and special guests to celebrate the film ahead of its October 30 theatrical and IMAX debut.

A star-studded gathering celebrated the upcoming theatrical debut of Everest: The Other Side, the new documentary from Oscar-winning filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

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National Geographic Films hosted a special screening at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, featuring the film’s creative team, documentary subject Jim Morrison, and a number of notable guests ahead of its worldwide theatrical and IMAX® release on October 30.

Among those in attendance were Vasarhelyi and Chin, who previously collaborated on acclaimed documentaries including Free Solo and Meru. The screening also welcomed producers Shannon Dill, Anna Barnes, and Janet Yang; producer and editor Bob Eisenhardt; executive producers Carolyn Bernstein and Tim Horsburgh; cinematographer Clair Popkin; editor Simona Ferrari; composer Caroline Ho; and cinematographer and film participant Pemba Sherpa Sharma.

Special guests included Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore, Chelsea Clinton, Frances McDormand, and Matthew Morrison, among others.

From Walt Disney Studios, National Geographic Documentary Films, and Little Monster Films, Everest: The Other Side chronicles an extraordinary expedition by elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson. Bound by their love for one another and their shared passion for pushing the limits of their sport, the pair set out to accomplish a feat few could imagine: climbing and skiing the direct North Face of Mount Everest.

The route is considered one of the most difficult and dangerous on the mountain, as well as one of the most coveted ski lines in the world. While thousands of climbers have reached Everest’s summit via Nepal’s southeast ridge, only a handful have made it to the top by the North Face route, and no one has successfully skied down it.

Already accomplished mountaineers with extraordinary achievements to their names, Morrison and Nelson pursue their shared dream while confronting the immense physical dangers and emotional stakes of their ambition. Having both experienced loss in the mountains, they must put everything on the line to attempt what could become a defining achievement in ski mountaineering.

Directed and produced by Vasarhelyi and Chin, the documentary is produced by Shannon Dill, Anna Barnes, Bob Eisenhardt, and Janet Yang. Executive producers include Carolyn Bernstein, Tim Horsburgh, Nina Fialkow, David Fialkow, Andrew Reiner, Elizabeth Reiner, Moudhy Al-Rashid, Sam Frohman, Kenneth A. Howery, Jason Bowden, Will Griffith, and Bettina Kadoorie.

The film’s editing team includes Bob Eisenhardt, ACE, and Simona Ferrari, with cinematography by Clair Popkin, Jimmy Chin, and Christopher Murphy.

Everest: The Other Side opens exclusively in theaters and IMAX worldwide on October 30. The documentary is also the only feature-length documentary this fall to screen at all three of the Venice International Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival, and Toronto International Film Festival.

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