Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2025

The first 10 episodes of Season 5 of "Phineas and Ferb" and Marvel's "Ironheart" headline next month's new arrivals.

Disney+ just revealed all of its planned additions for June 2025, including the long-awaited fifth season of Phineas and Ferb, Marvel’s Ironheart, and a filmed performance of the Broadway version of Frozen. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Ocean with David Attenborough - June 8

David Attenborough draws on a lifetime of experience to reveal Earth’s most spectacular underwater habitats, showing that we’re in the greatest age of Ocean discovery and highlighting its vital importance. While exposing the Ocean's biggest challenges, Attenborough’s message is one of hope: the opportunity for marine life recovery on an unprecedented scale is within reach.

SALLY - June 17

Sally Ride became the first American woman to blast off into space, but beneath her unflappable composure, she carried a secret. Revealing the romance and sacrifices of their 27 years together, Sally’s life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, tells the full story of this complicated and iconic astronaut for the first time. SALLY is directed by Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini.

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical - June 20

When Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom. As the storm rages on, both sisters must learn only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart. This is the story you know and love as you’ve never seen it before. Disney's "Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical" is an awe-inspiring production which brings the magic, music and spectacle of the hit movie to the stage, with thrilling surprises and astonishing special effects. Enjoy 12 new songs written especially for the musical alongside classics such as ‘For the First Time in Forever,’ ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and ‘Let it Go.’

TV Shows

Phineas and Ferb June 6th - First 10 Episodes of Season 5

Ironheart June 24 - First 3 Episodes (6pm PT)

Vibe Check Date TBA



New Library Additions

Wednesday, June 4

Date TBA

Underdogs (Season 1)

Hulu ESPN Content on Disney+

In June, Disney+ standalone subscribers will have access to a sampling of Hulu and ESPN content. Highlights this month include Hulu series and films alongside ESPN live events, studio shows and original programming: