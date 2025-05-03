Celebrate Banana Ball with the Savannah Bananas at Disneyland this Month

Last month, Disney announced that Banana Ball was headed to ESPN and Disney+. Now, with two added games in Anaheim, CA, the Savannah Bananas are headed to Disneyland Resort for a special one-day celebration.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog

On May 28th, Disney and Banana Ball fans can partake in exciting one-day-only entertainment and themed food and beverage offerings.

The announcement was made during a recent Banana Ball game at a Bananas home game in Savannah, Georgia.

Mickey Mouse was in attendance to help make the announcement.

Dubbed Savannah Bananas Day, fans can check out several banana-themed experiences, including: Savannah Bananas Cavalcade: The Bananas will head down Main Street, U.S.A. in a special one-day-only cavalcade. Savannah Bananas Castle Dance: The Bananas will perform a special dance called “Hey Baby" in front of Sleepy Beauty Castle. Special Treats: Disneyland: Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor: Banana Split Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree: Banana Pudding Disney California Adventure Cappuccino Cart: Banoffee Pie Cold Brew Churros near Goofy’s Sky School : Banana Split Churro

Arriving just in time for the 70th anniversary celebration, the team will also play two games at Angel Stadium against the Firefighters on May 30th and 31st.

Don’t miss out on this exciting one-day-only event.

If you are looking to go bananas at the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

What They’re Saying:

Jackson Olson, Savannah Bananas Second Baseman and Greatest Showman: “This is the perfect collab for The Bananas. When you’re at Disney you can be whoever you want. It’s a place that (as corny as this sounds) can unlock the magic for you. And we’re so excited to help bring that magic to Anaheim!"

“This is the perfect collab for The Bananas. When you’re at Disney you can be whoever you want. It’s a place that (as corny as this sounds) can unlock the magic for you. And we’re so excited to help bring that magic to Anaheim!" Jesse Cole, Owner of the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, and Firefighters, Creator of Banana Ball: “Walt Disney has inspired me from Day 1 with the Bananas to dream big and put the fans first. To be able to team up and create a magical experience together at Disneyland is a dream come true!"

Read More Disneyland Resort: