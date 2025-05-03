Celebrate Banana Ball with the Savannah Bananas at Disneyland this Month
Savannah Bananas Day is a one-day-only celebration on May 28th.
Last month, Disney announced that Banana Ball was headed to ESPN and Disney+. Now, with two added games in Anaheim, CA, the Savannah Bananas are headed to Disneyland Resort for a special one-day celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog has shared that the Savannah Bananas are headed to Disneyland for a one-day celebration of Banana Ball.
- On May 28th, Disney and Banana Ball fans can partake in exciting one-day-only entertainment and themed food and beverage offerings.
- The announcement was made during a recent Banana Ball game at a Bananas home game in Savannah, Georgia.
- Mickey Mouse was in attendance to help make the announcement.
- Dubbed Savannah Bananas Day, fans can check out several banana-themed experiences, including:
- Savannah Bananas Cavalcade: The Bananas will head down Main Street, U.S.A. in a special one-day-only cavalcade.
- Savannah Bananas Castle Dance: The Bananas will perform a special dance called “Hey Baby" in front of Sleepy Beauty Castle.
- Special Treats:
- Disneyland:
- Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor: Banana Split
- Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree: Banana Pudding
- Disney California Adventure
- Cappuccino Cart: Banoffee Pie Cold Brew
- Churros near Goofy’s Sky School: Banana Split Churro
- Disneyland:
- Arriving just in time for the 70th anniversary celebration, the team will also play two games at Angel Stadium against the Firefighters on May 30th and 31st.
- Don’t miss out on this exciting one-day-only event.
- If you are looking to go bananas at the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.
What They’re Saying:
- Jackson Olson, Savannah Bananas Second Baseman and Greatest Showman: “This is the perfect collab for The Bananas. When you’re at Disney you can be whoever you want. It’s a place that (as corny as this sounds) can unlock the magic for you. And we’re so excited to help bring that magic to Anaheim!"
- Jesse Cole, Owner of the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, and Firefighters, Creator of Banana Ball: “Walt Disney has inspired me from Day 1 with the Bananas to dream big and put the fans first. To be able to team up and create a magical experience together at Disneyland is a dream come true!"
