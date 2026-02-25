You've Never Had A Friend Like Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings and Their New Engagement Package
It really is a wish come true.
Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons is continuing their month-long announcement streak by revealing a new engagement package that features one of Broadway's biggest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Devotees may recall that all month long, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons has been making announcements each week in February to celebrate their 35th anniversary, and to celebrate love.
- While we’ve heard of new venues, a playlist, and even new dresses - now, we’re hearing about a whole new way to say “Yes!”
- Today, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings has announced an all-new Disney on Broadway engagement package the features a performance of Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway.
- With the all-new package, couples can now get engaged on stage after the show is over with a special moment and rare opportunity to ask the important question on the iconic stage.
- The package can be curated to include everything from drink tickets to premium orchestra seats, including a backstage tour that will look behind-the-scenes at the production before stepping out into the surprising and show-stopping proposal moment. A photographer is also included to capture the entire moment.
- After the couple exits the theater, the engagement will shine brightly on the marquee outside, displaying a congratulatory message after the show.
- This proposal package can be booked now, with the actual proposal availability starting on March 25. For more information, check out the official website.
A Whole New World:
- Back in August of 2025, Aladdin on Broadway became the 14th longest running show in Broadway history, clocking its 4,092nd performance at the New Amsterdam Theatre, surpassing the original Broadway run of Miss Saigon which played 4,091 performances.
- Since its 2014 premiere, Aladdin has welcomed over 6.5 million guests and has consistently been one of the top-grossing shows on Broadway.
- Based on the 1992 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Beguelin.
- The same year the show debuted, it was nominated for five Tony awards, with original Genie performer James Monroe Iglehart taking home a win.
