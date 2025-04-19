First “Star Wars Zero Company” Trailer Teases the War Beneath the Clone Wars
The first look at the new game debuted at Star Wars Celebration Japan.
At Star Wars Celebration Japan, the first trailer debuted for the upcoming Clone Wars-era game, Star Wars Zero Company.
What’s Happening:
- In Zero Company, you command an elite squad through a story set during the twilight of the Clone Wars. Star Wars Zero Company is a single-player turn-based tactics game developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games.
- The game was announced earlier this week, leading into the convention.
- You play as the character Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads Zero Company - an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy. Hawks and Zero Company are recruited for an operation that pits them against an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked. To succeed, Hawks will lead a team of uneasy allies who must set aside their differences to overcome nearly impossible odds.
- In voice over, the trailer teases that in a situation like the Clone Wars, “"There's a war you don't see. The one fought in the shadows. The war beneath the war."
- Star Wars Zero Company launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2026.
