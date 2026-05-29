FX Developing Neo-Noir Western Drama “That Texas Blood” From Jim Mickle and E.L. Katz

Plus, check out the comic books that the series is adapting.

FX is developing a new series titled That Texas Blood, a gritty new drama from Jim Mickle and E.L. Katz based on the acclaimed Image Comics series.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that FX is developing That Texas Blood, a neo-noir Western drama based on the acclaimed That Texas Blood comic series.

The series is created by Jim Mickle and E.L. Katz, based on the comics by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips.

Described as “Cormac McCarthy meets John Carpenter,” the story follows Texas sheriff Joe Bob Coates as he faces rising violence and dark secrets tied to a missing man’s brother.

Mickle and Katz will write and executive produce the series, with Mickle also directing for 20th Television.

The project reunites Mickle and Katz after their successful collaboration on Hap and Leonard.

Additional executive producers include Michael Waldron, Adam Fasullo, Adam Fishbach, Jeremy Platt, Linda Moran, and Chris Condon.

Jacob Phillips will serve as co-executive producer on the series.

Waldron recently renewed his deal with 20th Television and previously created Loki while also writing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

You can check out the comic series now, including That Texas Blood Vol. 1, That Texas Blood Vol. 2, That Texas Blood Vol. 3, and The Enfield Gang Massacre.

Coming Soon to FX:

FX has officially ordered Very Young Frankenstein to series after first developing the pilot last year.

The show is inspired by Young Frankenstein, the classic parody created by Mel Brooks.

FX originally gave the project a pilot order in September before moving forward with a full series pickup.

The series comes from Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi, and Garrett Basch.

The creative team previously worked on FX hits including What We Do in the Shadows.

Mel Brooks will also serve as an executive producer on the new series.

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