The Kitchen is Open: FX's "The Bear" Renewed for Season 5

Season 4 of the award winning hit premiered on Hulu on June 25th.
FX’s Emmy-Award winning comedy series The Bear has been renewed for a fifth season. The announcement comes less than a week after the season 4 debut.

What’s Happening:

  • The Bear has been renewed for a fifth season at FX.
  • The series, which premiered all 10 episodes of its fourth season on June 25th, is a comedy following Carmen “Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) who all work at a restaurant named The Bear.
  • Since its debut in June of 2022, The Bear has taken the world by storm, winning 21 Emmy Awards and 5 Golden Globe Awards.
  • The series is also the most decorated comedy series in a single year at the Emmys, winning 11 awards for its second season.
  • The renewal was announced earlier today by FX Chairman John Landgraf.
  • In the announcement, Landgraf shared “The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season—as seen through incredibly high viewership—has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons. Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story."
  • No information about when the fifth season will go into production is available at this time.
  • All four seasons of The Bear are streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

