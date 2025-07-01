The Kitchen is Open: FX's "The Bear" Renewed for Season 5

Season 4 of the award winning hit premiered on Hulu on June 25th.

FX’s Emmy-Award winning comedy series The Bear has been renewed for a fifth season. The announcement comes less than a week after the season 4 debut.

What’s Happening:

has been renewed for a fifth season at FX. The series, which premiered all 10 episodes of its fourth season on June 25th, is a comedy following Carmen “Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) who all work at a restaurant named The Bear.

has taken the world by storm, winning 21 Emmy Awards and 5 Golden Globe Awards. The series is also the most decorated comedy series in a single year at the Emmys, winning 11 awards for its second season.

The renewal was announced earlier today by FX Chairman John Landgraf.

In the announcement, Landgraf shared “ The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season—as seen through incredibly high viewership—has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons. Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story."

All four seasons of The Bear are streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.

