Coca-Cola's Excellent New Star Wars-Themed Commercial Already Has a Sequel Starring General Grievous

A couple of weeks ago, we were wowed by Coca-Cola’s impressive new Star Wars-themed commercial, which was created as part of the new “Refresh Your Galaxy" marketing campaign. And this week, Coke revealed a new follow-up to that ad starring none other than General Grievous himself, alongside a couple of other familiar Star Wars villains.

What’s happening:

Coca-Cola has released a 15-second sequel to its very fun “Refresh the Galaxy" Star Wars commercial from last month.

In the new ad, a fan cosplaying as General Grievous from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith collects two Coke bottles from the refreshment stand at the movie theater from the first commercial. He then brings them over to friends dressed as Boba Fett, Darth Maul, and Emperor Palpatine, extending his multiple arms to reveal more bottles so that everyone can have one.



Watch Coca-Cola x Star Wars: A Generous General Grievous:

The original two-and-a-half-minute Coca-Cola x Star Wars commercial is viewable below.

More from the Refresh Your Galaxy Campaign: