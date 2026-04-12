"GMA3" Guest List: Lisa Vanderpump, Joel Kim Booster, and More to Appear Week of April 13th
Plus, Sarah Chalke, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Adam Richman, Jenny Wang, and Tracy Deonn join the show; and Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike cover the WNBA Draft.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 13-17. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 13-17
- Monday, April 13
- Sarah Chalke (Scrubs)
- Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett (Beaches)
- WNBA Draft with Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, April 14
- Joel Kim Booster (Scrubs)
- Patricia E. Gillespi (director and producer #SKYKING)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, April 15
- Kimberly Williams-Paisley (9-1-1 Nashville)
- Chef Michael Symon
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in North Dakota
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals withTory Johnson
- Thursday, April 16
- Lisa Vanderpump (Vanderpump Villa)
- Adam Richman (The Food That Built America)
- Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping’s nutrition and fitness director; High-Protein Mediterranean Cookbook: 150 Recipes)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 17
- Tracy Deonn (GMA YA April Book Club pick author, Legendborn)
- Jenny Wang (Founder of Alta clothing app)
- Chef Izu Ani cooks
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.