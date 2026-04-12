"GMA3" Guest List: Lisa Vanderpump, Joel Kim Booster, and More to Appear Week of April 13th

Plus, Sarah Chalke, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Adam Richman, Jenny Wang, and Tracy Deonn join the show; and Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike cover the WNBA Draft.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 13-17. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 13-17

Monday, April 13 Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett (Beaches) WNBA Draft with Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, April 14 Joel Kim Booster (Scrubs) Patricia E. Gillespi (director and producer #SKYKING) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 15 Kimberly Williams-Paisley (9-1-1 Nashville) Chef Michael Symon 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in North Dakota ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals withTory Johnson

Thursday, April 16 Lisa Vanderpump (Vanderpump Villa) Adam Richman (The Food That Built America) Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping’s nutrition and fitness director; High-Protein Mediterranean Cookbook: 150 Recipes) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 17 Tracy Deonn (GMA YA April Book Club pick author, Legendborn) Jenny Wang (Founder of Alta clothing app) Chef Izu Ani cooks Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.