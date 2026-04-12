"GMA3" Guest List: Lisa Vanderpump, Joel Kim Booster, and More to Appear Week of April 13th

Plus, Sarah Chalke, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Adam Richman, Jenny Wang, and Tracy Deonn join the show; and Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike cover the WNBA Draft.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 13-17. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

GMA3 Guests Week of April 13-17

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 13-17

  • Monday, April 13
    • Sarah Chalke (Scrubs)
    • Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett (Beaches)
    • WNBA Draft with Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, April 14
    • Joel Kim Booster (Scrubs)
    • Patricia E. Gillespi (director and producer #SKYKING)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, April 15
  • Thursday, April 16
    • Lisa Vanderpump (Vanderpump Villa)
    • Adam Richman (The Food That Built America)
    • Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping’s nutrition and fitness director; High-Protein Mediterranean Cookbook: 150 Recipes)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, April 17
    • Tracy Deonn (GMA YA April Book Club pick author, Legendborn)
    • Jenny Wang (Founder of Alta clothing app)
    • Chef Izu Ani cooks
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.