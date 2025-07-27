Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2" Honors Cameron Boyce in Surprise Tribute

While Happy Gilmore 2 features plenty of celebrity appearances throughout the film, Disney Channel fans have noticed a tribute to the late Cameron Boyce in the new Netflix film.

People Magazine Happy Gilmore 2 features a tribute to Disney star Cameron Boyce.

features a tribute to Disney star Cameron Boyce. The late actor appeared alongside Happy Gilmore 2 star Adam Sandler in both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 , playing his son Keithie.

star Adam Sandler in both and , playing his son Keithie. Sandler, who reprises his role as golfer Happy Gilmore, can be seen approaching a check-in booth at a golf course.

As the camera angle shifts, the employee working inside the booth can be seen watching an episode of the Disney Channel series Jessie with Cameron Boyce on screen.

Alongside Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Karan Brar, and Kevin Chamberline, Boyce starred in the series playing Luke Ross from 2011 to 2015.

Afterwards, the actor continued his work on the Disney Channel in the hit film series Descendants , where he took on the role of Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos.

, where he took on the role of Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos. He can be seen showing off his triple threat talents in Descendants, Descendants 2, and Descendants 3 .

and . Just ahead of the world premiere of Descendants 3 , Boyce tragically passed away due to an epileptic seizure in July of 2019.

, Boyce tragically passed away due to an epileptic seizure in July of 2019. Amid the tragedy, Boyce’s family created The Cameron Boyce Foundation

It’s great to see Boyce’s personal and creative legacy live on through moments.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland:

Cameron Boyce is an integral part of Disney’s Descendants becoming a fan-favorite film series for the Disney Channel.

becoming a fan-favorite film series for the Disney Channel. As the magical and villainous adventures continue, Disney fans can look forward to next summer for the upcoming release of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland .

. The upcoming film is the fifth in the fantasy series and will pick up after the time-traveling adventures of 2024’s Descendants: The Rise of Red

Set in present day Wonderland, Red and Chloe will explore the real meaning of “happily ever after" and face the consequences for altering the fabric of time.

