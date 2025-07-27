Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2" Honors Cameron Boyce in Surprise Tribute
Boyce starred alongside Sandler in "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2."
While Happy Gilmore 2 features plenty of celebrity appearances throughout the film, Disney Channel fans have noticed a tribute to the late Cameron Boyce in the new Netflix film.
What’s Happening:
- People Magazine is reporting that Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 features a tribute to Disney star Cameron Boyce.
- The late actor appeared alongside Happy Gilmore 2 star Adam Sandler in both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, playing his son Keithie.
- Sandler, who reprises his role as golfer Happy Gilmore, can be seen approaching a check-in booth at a golf course.
- As the camera angle shifts, the employee working inside the booth can be seen watching an episode of the Disney Channel series Jessie with Cameron Boyce on screen.
- Alongside Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Karan Brar, and Kevin Chamberline, Boyce starred in the series playing Luke Ross from 2011 to 2015.
- Afterwards, the actor continued his work on the Disney Channel in the hit film series Descendants, where he took on the role of Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos.
- He can be seen showing off his triple threat talents in Descendants, Descendants 2, and Descendants 3.
- Just ahead of the world premiere of Descendants 3, Boyce tragically passed away due to an epileptic seizure in July of 2019.
- Amid the tragedy, Boyce’s family created The Cameron Boyce Foundation to support research and education surrounding epilepsy in his honor.
- It’s great to see Boyce’s personal and creative legacy live on through moments.
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland:
- Cameron Boyce is an integral part of Disney’s Descendants becoming a fan-favorite film series for the Disney Channel.
- As the magical and villainous adventures continue, Disney fans can look forward to next summer for the upcoming release of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.
- The upcoming film is the fifth in the fantasy series and will pick up after the time-traveling adventures of 2024’s Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- Set in present day Wonderland, Red and Chloe will explore the real meaning of “happily ever after" and face the consequences for altering the fabric of time.
- You can read more here.
