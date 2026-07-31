The West End Production of High School Musical is Looking Great in New Rehearsal Photos

High School Musical has been a movie and a TV series, and soon it will be a West End stage musical. A new class of Wildcats are currently rehearsing a production of High School Musical and based on these images, their head is absolutely in the game.

What's Happening:

High School Musical is set to open at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London's West End this October.

Among the cast is KayCee Stroh, who played Martha Cox in the original trilogy of films. She'll play teacher Ms. Darbus in the new production.

The cast is currently in rehearsals and a few shots have been released showing off Stroh and the rest of the cast, who are all in this together.

KayCee Stroh

Stroh with co-star Harry Judd, who plays Coach Bolton

You can check out more rehearsal photos here.

The show runs October 12, 2026 - January 31, 2027. Tickets for High School Musical are available now.

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