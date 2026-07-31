The West End Production of High School Musical is Looking Great in New Rehearsal Photos
They're all in this together
High School Musical has been a movie and a TV series, and soon it will be a West End stage musical. A new class of Wildcats are currently rehearsing a production of High School Musical and based on these images, their head is absolutely in the game.
What's Happening:
- High School Musical is set to open at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London's West End this October.
- Among the cast is KayCee Stroh, who played Martha Cox in the original trilogy of films. She'll play teacher Ms. Darbus in the new production.
- The cast is currently in rehearsals and a few shots have been released showing off Stroh and the rest of the cast, who are all in this together.
- KayCee Stroh
- Stroh with co-star Harry Judd, who plays Coach Bolton
- You can check out more rehearsal photos here.
- The show runs October 12, 2026 - January 31, 2027. Tickets for High School Musical are available now.
More High School Musical News:
- The West End production of High School Musical comes during the 20th anniversary of the original films release and Disney hasn't let the anniversary go by unnoticed.
- A new collection of High School Musical merchandise hit the Disney Store earlier this year.
- New High School Musical 20th anniversary clothing is also available.
- High School Musical will also be the subject of an episode of a new podcast coming to Disney+ in August.