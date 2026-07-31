The West End Production of High School Musical is Looking Great in New Rehearsal Photos

They're all in this together

High School Musical has been a movie and a TV series, and soon it will be a West End stage musical. A new class of Wildcats are currently rehearsing a production of High School Musical and based on these images, their head is absolutely in the game.

Photo by Matt Crocker

What's Happening:

  • High School Musical is set to open at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London's West End this October.
  • Among the cast is KayCee Stroh, who played Martha Cox in the original trilogy of films. She'll play teacher Ms. Darbus in the new production.
  • The cast is currently in rehearsals and a few shots have been released showing off Stroh and the rest of the cast, who are all in this together.
Harry-Judd-centre-cast-in-rehearsals-for-Disneys-HIGH-SCHOOL-MUSICAL-credit-Matt-Crockett

Photo by Matt Crocker

  • KayCee Stroh
KayCee-Stroh-centre-cast-in-rehearsals-for-Disneys-HIGH-SCHOOL-MUSICAL-credit-Matt-Crockett
  • Stroh with co-star Harry Judd, who plays Coach Bolton
KayCee-Stroh-Harry-Judd-in-rehearsals-for-Disneys-HIGH-SCHOOL-MUSICAL-credit-Matt-Crockett

More High School Musical News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey