"Hocus Pocus 2" Costume Designer Reveals Secrets Behind the Sanderson Sisters
Check out details about the Hocus Pocus 2 costumes you never knew.
Costumes are a key part of any movie, but often those costumes are filled with detail so intricate that the audience never really sees it. In a new video, Hocus Pocus 2 costume designer Salvador Pérez Jr. takes on a deep dive into the gown worn by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker.
What's Happening:
- The latest episode of Disney's YouTube series Notes on a Seam takes the spooky season to look at Hocus Pocus 2.
- Costume Designer Salvador Pérez Jr. admits that tackling the movie filled him with a certain amount of "dread" due to the fact that he was tackling such iconic looks.
- Some of the ideas and symbols came from actual Wiccan concepts, including the designs in Bette Midler's costume.
- Pérez mentions that Kathy Najimy specifically requested her costume not be too heavy, which resulted in some hidden elements to the costume. Parts of the dress that are visible are made of heavier fabric, while parts that are hidden are made of silk
- Sarah Jessica Parker is called the "Princess in the group, so her dress more closely resembles a traditional Disney Princess. It's heavily embroidered, with vines, though rather than flowers, the vine used is from a poisonous plant.
- Other elements of the costume actually change at different points in the film. Pérez reveals that the capes of the Sanderson Sisters are three feet longer in the scenes where they are flying, so they look better flowing in the wind, but are shorter when they're walking so they didn't drag on the ground.
- Check out the full video below.
More Hocus Pocus News:
- The original Hocus Pocus will air on The Wonderful World of Disney next weekend.
- Both Hocus Pocus movies will air several more times during Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween.
- A brand new Hocus Pocus collection is now available at Disney Store.