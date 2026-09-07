Jodi Benson and Susan Egan Join Nina West for Surprise "Hocus Pocus" Performance on the DVC Member Cruise
"Come, we fly!"
Disney Vacation Club Members were treated to a spellbinding surprise aboard the Disney Dream, as three familiar Disney voices came together for a special performance inspired by Hocus Pocus.
What's Happening:
- During the Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise, Andrew Levitt — better known as Nina West — hosted “Dancing on Deck to Halloween Hits,” bringing some spooky-season fun to the Disney Dream.
- To close out the event, Nina West had a special surprise in store, inviting Disney Legends Jodi Benson and Susan Egan to join her on stage.
- Benson is, of course, best known to Disney fans as the original voice of Ariel in the 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid, while Egan originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway before voicing Megara in 1997’s Hercules.
- Together, the trio formed their own version of the Sanderson Sisters for a performance of “I Put a Spell on You,” the memorable musical number from Disney’s 1993 Halloween favorite Hocus Pocus.
- The unexpected collaboration brought together three beloved Disney performers for a fittingly magical finale to the Halloween-themed deck party.
- You can see more of the "Dancing on Deck to Halloween Hits" program in the video below. Over the course of three outfit changes, West and Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein led dances to "The Time Warp" (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), "Spooky Scary Skeletons," and "Like the Zombies Do" (ZOMBIES 2).
More from the DVC Member Cruise:
- The special performance was just one of the unique experiences offered to Disney Vacation Club Members aboard the Disney Dream during the Member Cruise.
- A number of personal one-on-one panels highlighted Disney legends and even fans like John Stamos, who shared how Disney shaped his life.
- A rare Imagineering and Archives panel traced The Little Mermaid, Frozen, and decades of Disney Parks history back to Scandinavia.
- Panels also featured former Disney animator Ron Husband, Imagineer Michel den Dulk, and even famed puppeteer Jeff Dunham.
- Finally, we heard from a selection of Disney voice artists, including Bret Iwan and Jim Cummings, on what it's like to voice Mickey and friends.
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