Hades Voice Actor James Woods Shares Excitement and Hints at Involvement for "Kingdom Hearts 4"
Woods shared that he thinks "IV" might be the best in the series.
While today’s Kingdom Hearts IV trailer re-confirmed the return of Donald and Goofy, one of the biggest Disney villains from the series may have also been teased!
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, video game fans got their first look at Kingdom Hearts IV in over four years!
- The game, which was originally announced back in April 2022, is set to be a massive shift for the series.
- As Sora ends up in the Quadratum after saving Kairi using the power of waking, this real-world Shibuya-inspired place is far less fantastical than the worlds in previous games.
- While tons of questions are still awaiting answers, Disney and Square Enix have both confirmed the continued involvement of Disney worlds.
- Today’s trailer also re-confirmed that Donald and Goofy are back for this fourth installment in the series.
- Surrounded by blue flames, it got fans wondering if a certain angry Greek God may be making a massive return appearance to the game.
- Well it looks like that is almost certainly the case, as Hades voice actor James Woods posted on X hinting at his involvement.
- The first trailer had a more overt teaser of the character, with Donald and Goofy holding each other in fear as Hades bursts into red flames outside of view.
- Reveling in his excitement for the upcoming entry, the Hercules star shared “I might have a little bit of inside knowledge on this. Just gonna say, it’s terrific, and maybe one of the best of the series.”
- It’ll be interesting if the game includes another Hercules-themed level, as it was one of the most robust in the series in III. The world has been included in every main-line game, so who knows!
- Beyond this little teaser, Square Enix has released nothing in regards to which worlds Sora will visit in Kingdom Hearts IV.
- The first trailer back in 2022 did feature a scene resembling Star Wars, but with the game incredibly early in development, who knows what the final game will actually feature.
- In the upper right corner, there is a piece of something that resembles a droid or tech from a galaxy far, far away.
- It’ll be fun to see more as this game continues to move towards its still to be announced release date.
- The game will be released simultaneously across several systems, including Switch 2, Xbox Series consoles, PlayStation 5, Xbox on PC, Epic Games Store, and Steam!
More Kingdom Hearts News:
- For fans of Kingdom Hearts playing the Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch have a finite of time left to play the version of the game.
- Starting later today, the Cloud Version will no longer be available for purchase, with players having until June 9, 2027 to continue using the software.
- However, a new way to play these titles is on the way!
- The Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] will be launching on October 8 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles and Xbox on PC.
- The game includes KH 1.5, 2.8, 2.8, and 3 + Re Mind, and is available for pre-order now!
- Switch Cloud Version players will also receive a discount code via the Nintendo eShop.
The Power of Friendship:
- For Disney fans who have never ventured into the worlds of Kingdom Hearts, the 9 main game, 2 mobile game, 1 movie series may be a tad overwhelming to jump into.
- However, these games are well worth the commitment.
- Combining the warmth and familiarity of Disney’s magical films with the fantasy action of Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts is one of the most unique and worthwhile video game series released.
- Beginning in 2003 with the original Kingdom Hearts, Sora, chosen by the keyblade, must rescue his friends, the seven princesses of light (Disney Princesses), and their worlds from the Disney Villains’ attempt to cover everything in darkness.
- If you are interested in checking out more indepth information on these games, a recommended playthrough order, and timeline of events, you can check out our Kingdom Hearts guide.
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