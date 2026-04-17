"We See Right Through Your Funky Hat:" Jennifer Stone to Reprise Role as Harper Finkle on "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"

The real question is: will the marker dress return?

Jennifer Stone is headed back to Wizards, reprising her role as Harper Finkle on the final season of Wizard Beyond Waverly Place.

What’s Happening:

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is heading into its final four episode season this summer, and the star-studded cast keeps getting even more exciting.

Yesterday, it was announced that Gregg Sulkin would reprise his role as Mason Greybeck in the “One Last Spell” series finale, and now, an even more exciting addition has been revealed.

Jennifer Stone, who plays Alex Russo’s quirky bestie Harper Finkle, has been announced to reprise her role in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Harper Finkle was in every single episode of Wizards of Waverly Place and also appeared in both films.

Known for her eccentric style and hilariously unique personality, Disney Channel shared a first look at Jennifer Stone’s return to the Wizards franchise to X.

Sharing a picture of Stone on the set, Harper returns with her fruity fashion in a cherry ensemble, and, honestly, looks nearly identical to the way she looked back when the series ended in the early 2010s.

They also shared a heartwarming reunion picture of Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone!

You can check out the full post below:

Guess who's back? ❤️ Don't miss Jennifer Stone and Selena Gomez in the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, premiering this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel. pic.twitter.com/drdAWKDZat — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) April 17, 2026

Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger with Billie regaining her erased childhood memories, including that Alex is her mother.

Billie’s father is the dark wizard Damian Pennwolf, who has not yet been formally introduced.

Lord Morsus, Damian’s father, forces Billie to open a portal to the dark magic world as part of a prophecy.

Alex sacrifices herself by jumping into the portal with Lord Morsus and sealing it from the other side.

This sets up the final episodes, where the Russo family must try to rescue Alex.

Billie learns that saving Alex requires finding and reuniting with her long-lost father.

The Russos must combine their powers to defeat the evil threatening them.

Also joining the guest star list alongside Selena, Jennifer, and Gregg is Theresa Russo herself Maria Canals-Barrera!

Disney Channel also shared a look at "One Last Spell" main cast.

You can watch both seasons of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Wizards of Waverly Place now on Disney+.

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