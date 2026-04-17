"We See Right Through Your Funky Hat:" Jennifer Stone to Reprise Role as Harper Finkle on "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"
The real question is: will the marker dress return?
Jennifer Stone is headed back to Wizards, reprising her role as Harper Finkle on the final season of Wizard Beyond Waverly Place.
What’s Happening:
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is heading into its final four episode season this summer, and the star-studded cast keeps getting even more exciting.
- Yesterday, it was announced that Gregg Sulkin would reprise his role as Mason Greybeck in the “One Last Spell” series finale, and now, an even more exciting addition has been revealed.
- Jennifer Stone, who plays Alex Russo’s quirky bestie Harper Finkle, has been announced to reprise her role in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
- Harper Finkle was in every single episode of Wizards of Waverly Place and also appeared in both films.
- Known for her eccentric style and hilariously unique personality, Disney Channel shared a first look at Jennifer Stone’s return to the Wizards franchise to X.
- Sharing a picture of Stone on the set, Harper returns with her fruity fashion in a cherry ensemble, and, honestly, looks nearly identical to the way she looked back when the series ended in the early 2010s.
- They also shared a heartwarming reunion picture of Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone!
- You can check out the full post below:
- Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger with Billie regaining her erased childhood memories, including that Alex is her mother.
- Billie’s father is the dark wizard Damian Pennwolf, who has not yet been formally introduced.
- Lord Morsus, Damian’s father, forces Billie to open a portal to the dark magic world as part of a prophecy.
- Alex sacrifices herself by jumping into the portal with Lord Morsus and sealing it from the other side.
- This sets up the final episodes, where the Russo family must try to rescue Alex.
- Billie learns that saving Alex requires finding and reuniting with her long-lost father.
- The Russos must combine their powers to defeat the evil threatening them.
- Also joining the guest star list alongside Selena, Jennifer, and Gregg is Theresa Russo herself Maria Canals-Barrera!
- Disney Channel also shared a look at "One Last Spell" main cast.
- You can watch both seasons of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Wizards of Waverly Place now on Disney+.
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