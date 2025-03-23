Kadiff Kirwan Joins Season 2 of “Doctor Who” for an Intergalactic Escapade

Season 2 of “Doctor Who” premieres Saturday, April 12th on Disney+ and the BBC.

Kadiff Kirwan is the latest guest star announced to be appearing in season 2 of Doctor Who.

What’s Happening:

Actor Kadiff Kirwan will be appearing alongside Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu in an upcoming episode of Doctor Who .

. Kirwan is set to blast off into the Whoniverse in what has been touted as “an intergalactic gargantuan extravaganza."

He’ll be appearing in the sixth episode of the series, revealed to be titled

The actor has appeared in a number of acclaimed English TV shows, including Chewing Gum , Black Mirror , Fleabag and Slow Horses .

, , and . This season, the Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and sets off on an epic quest to bring her back to Earth. Yet, an enigmatic force stands in their way, forcing the time-traveling TARDIS crew to face extraordinary threats, powerful foes, and immense terrors.

will premiere on Saturday, April 12th at 12 a.m. PDT / 3 a.m. EDT on This season will consist of eight episodes, with new episodes being released weekly.

Check out Luke’s in-depth breakdown

What They’re Saying:

Kadiff Kirwan: “I feel elated to be joining the rich legacy of actors who have guest-starred in Doctor Who . Russell T Davies and Juno Dawson have truly outdone themselves with this episode in what I can only describe as an intergalactic gargantuan extravaganza. It’s packed with gravity-defying mastery beyond imagination, and being a part of it is an absolute dream. Strap in Whovians, this one is gonna rock your world!"

Russell T Davies, Showrunner: "We're so lucky in Cardiff to open the doors to world-class talent, and it's been a riot, getting to work with Kadiff. I've loved his work on TV and stage for a long time, so when we realised he was available and happy to come on board, that was truly a great day in the office!"

