Luka Dončić and Henry Winkler also guest star in Sunday’s new episode, "Jersey Score."

Ralph Wiggum is about to discover a hidden talent and Ken Jeong is returning to Springfield for the occasion.

What's Happening:

Ken Jeong is returning to The Simpsons for a brand-new episode, airing tonight, Sunday, November 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

Jeong promoted his return to Springfield with a short video where he talks about his love for The Simpsons, which he calls a "foundational comedy."

In the episode, titled “Jersey Score,” Chief Wiggum discovers that Ralph is a martial arts prodigy and needs money for his lessons. Bart offers to help with a plan to sell stolen sports merchandise.

Jeong voices Sensei Arthur, while fellow guest stars Luka Dončić and Henry Winkler play themselves and Syd, respectively.

This isn’t Jeong’s first trip to Springfield: He previously voiced two Korean monks in the Season 30 episode “E My Sports.”

Be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for our recap of this week's episode. Check out some of our prior recaps too while you're at it!

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