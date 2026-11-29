Ken Jeong Returns to "The Simpsons" for Ralph Wiggum's Martial Arts Adventure
Luka Dončić and Henry Winkler also guest star in Sunday’s new episode, "Jersey Score."
Ralph Wiggum is about to discover a hidden talent and Ken Jeong is returning to Springfield for the occasion.
What's Happening:
- Ken Jeong is returning to The Simpsons for a brand-new episode, airing tonight, Sunday, November 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.
- Jeong promoted his return to Springfield with a short video where he talks about his love for The Simpsons, which he calls a "foundational comedy."
- In the episode, titled “Jersey Score,” Chief Wiggum discovers that Ralph is a martial arts prodigy and needs money for his lessons. Bart offers to help with a plan to sell stolen sports merchandise.
- Jeong voices Sensei Arthur, while fellow guest stars Luka Dončić and Henry Winkler play themselves and Syd, respectively.
- This isn’t Jeong’s first trip to Springfield: He previously voiced two Korean monks in the Season 30 episode “E My Sports.”
- Be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for our recap of this week's episode. Check out some of our prior recaps too while you're at it!
More Disney TV News:
- Disney scores a legal victory as a federal judge temporarily blocked the FCC from continuing early license-renewal proceedings for eight ABC-owned stations.
- ABC has greenlit a new singing competition series, Who's in the Band?, set to be hosted by KPop Demon Hunters singer Rei Ami.
- Big news from the ballroom as Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro is heading to Los Angeles after being renewed for a second season.
- The stars of Only Murders in London celebrated the premiere of the new season in style in London.
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