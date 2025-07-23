Kenny Ortega Celebrates a Decade of Disney’s "Descendants" on "Good Morning America"
Ortega, while no longer involved in the film series, shares memories of filming the first three entries.
Movie musical legend Kenny Ortega made a recent appearance on Good Morning America to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Disney’s Descendants.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Legend Kenny Ortega made a recent appearance on Good Morning America to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Disney’s Descendants.
- Ortega, whose creativity and leadership spearheaded Disney classics like Newsies, the High School Musical series, Hocus Pocus and more, directed and choreographed the first three entries into the series.
- During his stop, Ortega shared memories of the film, including moments with Dove Cameron, Sophia Carson, Booboo Stewart, and the late Cameron Boyce.
- Since then, the film series has become a mainstay on the Disney Channel, with the fifth entry Descendants: Wicked Wonderland set to debut next summer.
- While Ortega isn’t directly involved in the new project, he did share his excitement for the upcoming entry.
- While he remained tight-lipped, he did share a fun story about working on the classic Dirty Dancing.
- He also shared some highlights from his career, saying Newsies was his favorite project he’s ever worked on, and Michael Jackson is the best dancer he’s ever worked with.
- Check out the full interview below:
Worlds Collide:
- The worlds of Disney Channel’s Descendants and ZOMBIES have officially collided.
- Aptly named the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour, the summer concert event will be heading across the country, entertaining fans with the music from both film series.
- Laughing Place was in attendance at both July 17th’s Worlds Collide world premiere and their San Jose, CA stop on July 19th.
- You can check out Alex’s review of the concert event here.
Read More Descendants: