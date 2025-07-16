I Am Iron Man… in 230,000 LEGO Bricks — Life-Sized and It Moves!
The impressive life-sized LEGO Iron Man armor brings the iconic superhero to life in brick form.
With 267 pounds of LEGO (230,000 elements!), LEGO powered up motors, and a lot of tenacity, a general robotics engineer made a life-sized Iron Man that actually moves!
What's Happening:
- This was… inevitable? No, this is Iron Man!
- A new video from Marvel HQ shows off an impressive life-sized LEGO Iron Man armor that demonstrates movement, bringing the iconic superhero to life in brick form.
- It is part of the LEGO Marvel Brickverse, a series exploring the intersection of LEGO building and the Marvel universe.
- Take a look:
LEGO and Marvel Facts:
- The LEGO partnership with Marvel goes way back, all the way to the LEGO Studios Spider-Man line in 2002. These early sets included "Spider-Man Action Studio" and "Green Goblin".
- One of the most beloved LEGOs sets is the Avengers Tower set with over 5,200 pieces and 31 minifigures.
- Despite his immense and growing popularity, Deadpool minifigures are notoriously rare in the LEGO universe. He has only appeared in one "normal" retail set, "Wolverine's Chopper Showdown," released in 2012. This makes the figure worth between $75-91 on the collector’s market.
