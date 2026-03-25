"Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES" Takes a Peek Inside Nightwalker Vera's Locker
New episodes of "Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES" will drop every Saturday through mid-April.
Disney Channel's new short-form anthology series, Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES, continues as we get a peek inside the locker of Vera.
What's Happening:
- Locker Diaries offers audiences a fresh perspective on their favorite shows and movies – inviting them to peek into the hallways and lives of fan-favorite characters, as they open their school lockers. With each locker door opening, a new bite-sized adventure is revealed – ranging from dramatic to funny to spooky and surprising.
- The first set of Locker Diaries installments have focused on characters from the ZOMBIES franchise, and the latest episode features a look inside Vera's locker.
- Vera, played by Swayam Bhatia, is a Nightwalker Vampire who made her first appearance in ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.
- She'll also be appearing in the upcoming ZOMBIES 5, while Bhatia will be a part of this year's Worlds Collide Concert Tour.
- New episodes of Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES will drop every Saturday through mid-April on Disney+, Disney Channel YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
- The episodes will also air on Disney Channel and will be available on Disney Channel On Demand.
- Additional franchises announced so far to be featured in Locker Diaries include Descendants and Phineas and Ferb – set to debut later this year.
Celebrate 20 Years of Hannah Montana:
- This past Tuesday, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special dropped on Disney+, bringing an hour of reminiscing, nostalgia and joy to Hannah Montana fans the world over.
- After watching the special, be sure to check out Maxon's review, which also includes content from the special's premiere at the El Capitan Theatre – including some words from Miley herself!
- Miley also paid homage to her original Disney Channel Wand ID by making a new one... and yes, she's still got it!
- Dress for the occasion with some new Hannah Montana 20th tees, available exclusively at Disney Store.
- You can even head to Starbucks for a unique “Secret Pop Star Refresher” inspired by Hannah Montana.
- The Grove in Los Angeles hosted a two-day-only Hannah Montana x Maybelline pop-up – which drew some truly massive crowds.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now