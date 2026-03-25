"Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES" Takes a Peek Inside Nightwalker Vera's Locker

New episodes of "Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES" will drop every Saturday through mid-April.

Disney Channel's new short-form anthology series, Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES, continues as we get a peek inside the locker of Vera.

What's Happening:

Locker Diaries offers audiences a fresh perspective on their favorite shows and movies – inviting them to peek into the hallways and lives of fan-favorite characters, as they open their school lockers. With each locker door opening, a new bite-sized adventure is revealed – ranging from dramatic to funny to spooky and surprising.

The first set of Locker Diaries installments have focused on characters from the ZOMBIES franchise, and the latest episode features a look inside Vera's locker.

Vera, played by Swayam Bhatia, is a Nightwalker Vampire who made her first appearance in ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

She'll also be appearing in the upcoming ZOMBIES 5, while Bhatia will be a part of this year's Worlds Collide Concert Tour.

New episodes of Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES will drop every Saturday through mid-April on Disney+, Disney Channel YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

on Disney+, Disney Channel YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. The episodes will also air on Disney Channel and will be available on Disney Channel On Demand.

Additional franchises announced so far to be featured in Locker Diaries include Descendants and Phineas and Ferb – set to debut later this year.

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