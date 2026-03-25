"Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES" Takes a Peek Inside Nightwalker Vera's Locker

New episodes of "Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES" will drop every Saturday through mid-April.
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Disney Channel's new short-form anthology series, Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES, continues as we get a peek inside the locker of Vera.

What's Happening:

  • Locker Diaries offers audiences a fresh perspective on their favorite shows and movies – inviting them to peek into the hallways and lives of fan-favorite characters, as they open their school lockers. With each locker door opening, a new bite-sized adventure is revealed – ranging from dramatic to funny to spooky and surprising. 
  • The first set of Locker Diaries installments have focused on characters from the ZOMBIES franchise, and the latest episode features a look inside Vera's locker.
  • Vera, played by Swayam Bhatia, is a Nightwalker Vampire who made her first appearance in ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.
  • She'll also be appearing in the upcoming ZOMBIES 5, while Bhatia will be a part of this year's Worlds Collide Concert Tour.

  • New episodes of Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES will drop every Saturday through mid-April on Disney+, Disney Channel YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
  • The episodes will also air on Disney Channel and will be available on Disney Channel On Demand.
  • Additional franchises announced so far to be featured in Locker Diaries include Descendants and Phineas and Ferb – set to debut later this year.

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