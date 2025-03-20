“Marvel Rivals” Comic Heroes Go Back in Time to Japan in All-New Comic One-Shot

“Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1” hits comic book store shelves on June 11th, 2025.
Marvel Rivals fans can go deeper into the fascinating world of the game with newly revealed Variant Covers for the upcoming comic one-shot, Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1.

  • The super Hero team-based PVP shooter from Marvel Games and NetEase Games is a certified global phenomenon and acclaimed for its dynamic, fast-paced gameplay as well as the originality and variety of its character designs, including those by comic book superstar Peach Momoko.
  • In Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1, Momoko’s new wave of in-game costumes take center stage in a trio of stories by Momoko and fellow Japanese comic creators Yuji Kaku, Mitsuyasu Sakai and Ryusei Yamada. A breathtaking spotlight of artistic talent, presented in Black and white, with each chapter showcasing a different third color!
  • First, Sai takes on the symbiotic chaos of Venom in a breathtaking tale by Peach Momoko. Then, writer and artist Yuji Kaku brings Frank Castle – the unbeatable Punisher – face-to-face with...Peni Parker?! Where Peni Parker is, SP//dr isn't far behind... And writer Mitsuyasu Sakai and artist Ryusei Yamada take K-Pop star Luna Snow into the depths of Asgard and right into the hands of Hela!
  • Above, you’ll find the main cover by Yuji Kaku, and below are variant covers by Peach Momoko and Rickie Yagawa.
  • Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1 hits comic book store shelves on June 11th, 2025.

