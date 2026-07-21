Disney Unveils Inclusive "Moana" and "Lilo & Stitch" Play Space at Great Ormond Street Hospital
Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga’aia joined patients and families to unveil the inclusive, multi-sensory expansion of the Disney Reef, designed to bring comfort and play to children receiving care at Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity) and The Walt Disney Company UK and Ireland have opened a new Moana and Lilo & Stitch-themed indoor play space at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.
What's Happening:
- Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga’aia, stars of Disney’s live-action Moana, joined patients and families to officially unveil the space, which expands the existing Disney Reef play space with an inclusive, multi-sensory environment inspired by Moana and Lilo & Stitch.
- Designed to support children with a wide range of sensory, physical and medical needs, the play space was developed with input from GOSH's Play team, patients, families, hospital specialists and Disney designers.
- The space includes an interactive water-themed experience inspired by Moana, allowing children to manipulate digital water through play.
- Accessibility features include wheelchair and hospital bed-friendly access, integrated Braille, adjustable lighting and sound, a custom soundscape, and a dynamic digital sun that changes throughout the day.
- The Disney Reef is dedicated to GOSH patients and members of the hospital's Young People's Forum, whose ideas helped shape the attraction.
- The space also recognizes former Disney CEO Bob Iger, during whose leadership Disney contributed more than $12 million to GOSH Charity, including support for the hospital's MediCinema theater and the expanded Disney Reef.
- Disney's partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital began in 1951 following Walt Disney's visit to the hospital and has continued through decades of support focused on bringing comfort, joy and immersive experiences to children receiving treatment.
What They're Saying:
- Deborah Armstrong, Country Manager UK & Ireland at The Walt Disney Company EMEA: “Children need a space where they can just be kids, even in the toughest moments, and this new space helps make that possible. At Disney, we’re incredibly proud of our decades-long collaboration with GOSH Charity, and this inclusive, immersive environment is the latest way we’re bringing the magic of Disney to children and families who need it most. The exceptional attention to detail reflects the care and dedication of teams across our organisations, and its accessible design ensures we can bring comfort, joy and a sense of escape to even more children, regardless of their physical or sensory needs”.
- Louise Parkes, Chief Executive of GOSH Charity: “GOSH Charity exists to ensure seriously ill children get the best chance and the best childhood possible, and thanks to Disney’s generosity and the expertise of our charity-funded Play team this wonderful new space will help more children at GOSH to experience the joyful moments of play that are so important in their formative years. It’s a brilliant example of what can be achieved through the longstanding partnership between GOSH Charity and Disney, and we’re incredibly grateful for their continued support.”
Mo' Moana:
- The live-action Moana has had no shortage of flashy events, as a recent Japan event follows a big one in New York City during the film's domestic roll out.
- Live-action Moana star Catherine Lagaʻaia also visited EPCOT and the Journey of Water attraction ahead of the film's release.
- Despite the strong marketing push Moana has struggled at the box office, putting some of the lowest numbers for a Disney live-action remake.
- Be sure to read Alex's review of the live-action Moana, which is now playing in theaters everywhere.