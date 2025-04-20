Three More Added to Cast of Upcoming Hulu Murdaugh Murders Series
The series is based on a hit podcast following the same case.
Three more cast members have been added to Hulu’s upcoming limited series about the Murdaugh Murders.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Noah Emmerich, Kathleen Wilhoite, and Tommy Dewey are joining the cast of the yet to be titled series following the Murdaugh Murders.
- Coming from showrunner Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr, the show is based on this stranger-than-fiction tale and the detailed work done by journalist Mandy Matney for her podcast Murdaugh Murders Podcast.
- This trio joins the already announced cast that includes Brittany Snow, J. Smith Cameron, Jason Clarke, and Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette.
- No timeline has been set for the series, but with the cast quickly being filled out, it’s only a matter of time until production starts on this true crime story.
