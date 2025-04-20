Three More Added to Cast of Upcoming Hulu Murdaugh Murders Series

The series is based on a hit podcast following the same case.

Three more cast members have been added to Hulu’s upcoming limited series about the Murdaugh Murders.



What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

Coming from showrunner Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr, the show is based on this stranger-than-fiction tale and the detailed work done by journalist Mandy Matney for her podcast Murdaugh Murders Podcast .

. This trio joins the already announced cast that includes Brittany Snow, J. Smith Cameron, Jason Clarke, and Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette.

No timeline has been set for the series, but with the cast quickly being filled out, it’s only a matter of time until production starts on this true crime story.

