The new Marvel Unlimited replacement is offering 30% off annual plans through December 2.

Earlier this month a brand new app for reading Marvel Comics dropped online, and the app is already offering some holiday discounts and making some changes based on early reader feedback.

What's Happening:

The Marvel Comics app’s first holiday promotion offers 30% off annual plans through December 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The service is available on iOS, Android, and the web, with more than 35,000 comics from Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studios.

The discounted first-year prices, plus tax, are: Standard Annual: $48.99, regularly $69.99. Ultimate Annual: $69.99, regularly $99.99.

No promo code is needed, and existing monthly subscribers can upgrade to an annual plan at the promotional price. Plans purchased during the sale renew at the regular annual rate after the first year.

Both tiers include access to the digital library. New issues arrive as soon as three months after print on the standard tier or one month after print on Ultimate. Regular monthly prices are $9.99 and $12.49, respectively, plus tax.

An early update to the app has removed restrictions on screenshots and screen recording. According to WEBTOON Entertainment, the changes followed reader feedback.

Readers can browse by character or creator, use a Pull List to follow upcoming issues, and read in traditional page or vertical-scroll formats. A smart panel mode zooms in on individual panels.

Marvel Unlimited subscribers can import their digital collection and reading history, but need to create a new account and purchase a separate subscription. Marvel says eligible active Unlimited subscriptions will receive prorated refunds for the remainder of their terms.

Marvel Unlimited will stop adding new content and end comic reading on December 7. Members can browse their libraries until December 21, and the app is scheduled to be removed December 28, according to Marvel’s support page.

More Marvel Comics News: