You can now visit the 600th floor of the Empire State Building

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is here, and with it comes an activation in a fitting, if somewhat unlikely, place. The 80th floor of the Empire State Building is playing the part of the 600th, as the building becomes Mount Olympus.

What's Happening:

In the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series on Disney+, as in the books that inspired it, the Greek gods have moved Mount Olympus, and the gods now reside on the 600th floor of the Empire State Building.

Recently, the 80th floor of the building was made home to a new activation entitled Olympus Awaits as a way to promote the new season of the series, which began November 20.

The Elevator to Olympus is ready to greet guests, while signage makes sure people find their way.

Many props from the series are on display for fans to view up close.

Access to the Percy Jackson material is included with observation deck access, and the deck has also been done up to celebrate the series.

Photo ops are available both on the observation deck and inside.

You can also get the same view as the gods.

And, of course, there is some Percy Jackson and the Olympians merch available for fans who want to leave with something.

The Olympus Awaits activation runs until December 4.

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