Photos: Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Empire State Building "Olympus Awaits" Activation
You can now visit the 600th floor of the Empire State Building
Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is here, and with it comes an activation in a fitting, if somewhat unlikely, place. The 80th floor of the Empire State Building is playing the part of the 600th, as the building becomes Mount Olympus.
What's Happening:
- In the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series on Disney+, as in the books that inspired it, the Greek gods have moved Mount Olympus, and the gods now reside on the 600th floor of the Empire State Building.
- Recently, the 80th floor of the building was made home to a new activation entitled Olympus Awaits as a way to promote the new season of the series, which began November 20.
- The Elevator to Olympus is ready to greet guests, while signage makes sure people find their way.
- Many props from the series are on display for fans to view up close.
- Access to the Percy Jackson material is included with observation deck access, and the deck has also been done up to celebrate the series.
- Photo ops are available both on the observation deck and inside.
- You can also get the same view as the gods.
- And, of course, there is some Percy Jackson and the Olympians merch available for fans who want to leave with something.
- The Olympus Awaits activation runs until December 4.
More Percy Jackson and the Olympians News: