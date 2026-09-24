"The Princess Diaries in Concert" Set for 25th Anniversary World Tour

While fans of The Princess Diaries wait for news on the upcoming third film, they can still celebrate the franchise as 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the original film. While the movie, at least so far, hasn't been set for a theatrical re-release for the anniversary, there will be a way to see a very special version of the movie in the coming months.

What's Happening:

The Princess Diaries in Concert has been announced for the Eventim Apollo in London on November 27.

The show, like other "In Concert" events, will combine a complete screening of the film with a live musical performance, synchronized with the movie.

In this case, the musical side of the show will be handled by Sinfonietta, an all-women orchestra.

While the London performance of Princess Diaries in Concert is the only show announced so far, additional performances around the world are promised.

The Princess Diaries was the breakout role for Anne Hathaway in 2001. A sequel followed in 2004.

A third film in the franchise is currently planned, though production has yet to begin.

Tickets for the London show are available for presale now and go on sale to the general public September 25.

More Princess Diaries News: