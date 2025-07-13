Rian Johnson Peels Back the Curtain on Scrapped Star Wars Trilogy

In a new interview, "Knives Out" creator Rian Johnson opens up about his shelved Star Wars trilogy plans.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports that the Knives Out and Poker Face creator lifted the curtain a little on his long-rumored Star Wars trilogy.

Following the release of The Last Jedi, Johnson and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy discussed ideas for a three-film saga, but things didn't go any further when Johnson shifted his focus to the Knives Out series of films. "Nothing really happened with it," Johnson said. "We had a great time working together, and they said, 'Let's keep doing it.' I said, 'Great!' I would kick ideas around with Kathy. The short version is Knives Out happened. I went off and made Knives Out, and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries. It's the sort of thing if, down the line, there's an opportunity to do it, or do something else in Star Wars, I would be thrilled. But right now I'm just doing my own stuff, and pretty happy."

The development process was "all very conceptual" and Johnson never developed an "outline or a treatment or anything" for the project.

Back in 2022, Johnson said he “would be sad" if he never directed a Star Wars film again, but added “it wouldn’t be the end of the world for anyone."

The second season of Johnson’s Peacock series, Poker Face, just wrapped up with an explosive finale. Meanwhile, the third Knives Out mystery, Wake Up Dead Man, is coming to Netflix on December 12th, 2025.

