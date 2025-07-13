Rian Johnson Peels Back the Curtain on Scrapped Star Wars Trilogy
In a new interview, "Knives Out" creator Rian Johnson opens up about his shelved Star Wars trilogy plans.
The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has shared some new details about his now scrapped trilogy of Star Wars films.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports on an interview with Rolling Stone in which the Knives Out and Poker Face creator lifted the curtain a little on his long-rumored Star Wars trilogy.
- Following the release of The Last Jedi, Johnson and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy discussed ideas for a three-film saga, but things didn’t go any further when Johnson shifted his focus to the Knives Out series of films.
- “Nothing really happened with it," Johnson said. “We had a great time working together, and they said, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’ I said, ‘Great!’ I would kick ideas around with Kathy. The short version is Knives Out happened. I went off and made Knives Out, and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries. It’s the sort of thing if, down the line, there’s an opportunity to do it, or do something else in Star Wars, I would be thrilled. But right now I’m just doing my own stuff, and pretty happy."
- The development process was “all very conceptual" and Johnson never developed an “outline or a treatment or anything" for the project.
- Back in 2022, Johnson said he “would be sad" if he never directed a Star Wars film again, but added “it wouldn’t be the end of the world for anyone."
- The second season of Johnson’s Peacock series, Poker Face, just wrapped up with an explosive finale. Meanwhile, the third Knives Out mystery, Wake Up Dead Man, is coming to Netflix on December 12th, 2025.
More Star Wars News:
- Composer Michael Giacchino has released a second volume of Exotica covers of his many film scores, which includes “Jyn Erso’s Theme" from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
- Star Wars creator George Lucas will make his first-ever appearance at the convention in promotion of the upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
- Coca-Cola’s partnership with Star Wars has continued with a fun ad starring General Grievous, alongside a couple of other familiar Star Wars villains.
- Speaking of Coca-Cola, visitors to the Coca-Cola Store at Disney Springs can now purchase two exclusive Star Wars T-shirts and a collectible bottle.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now