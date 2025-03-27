The Sentry is “Stronger Than All of the Avengers” in a New Footage for Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*”

A bigger (yet still shadowy) look at the very powerful new MCU character.

A new ad for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* puts the focus on the formidable might of the Sentry.

What’s Happening:

In the wake of Marvel Studios’ epic 27-person cast announcement for 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday , a new ad for their next theatrical release, Thunderbolts*, released via Marvel Studios’ Twitter account

In the ad, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine can be heard boasting "He's stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one and soon to be known as Earth's Mightiest Hero."

However, we then hear the voice of Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds, the Sentry, ominously declaring, “Why would a god take orders for anyone at all? Maybe I need to show you what I’m capable of."

Their time has come⚡️



The ad also gives us a better look at Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel, Valentina’s assistant, heard bemoaning, “The Avengers are gone. No one’s coming to save the day."

Of course, there’s a new group in town, made up of the likes of Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Red Guardians, John Walker and more who might have something to say about that…

For the time being, the full look of the Sentry is kept in the shadows. In the comics, Sentry was introduced as a longtime, Superman-style hero who had literally been forgotten by all those who knew about him – including other prominent Marvel superheroes – for mysterious reasons. It remains to be seen if this concept will be used in the film.

Many of the Thunderbolts* cast, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour and Lewis Pullman, were among those announced this week who will reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late? Thunderbolts* premieres in theaters on May 2nd, 2025.

