Sneak Peek Showcase to Bring CinemaCon Movie Previews to Theaters Across the Nation
Many previews showcased at CinemaCon will be shown to movie lovers nationwide.
Those that weren’t able to preview 2025’s eclectic line-up of upcoming movies at CinemaCon will be able to do so at thousands of screens across the country during Sneak Peek Showcase.
What’s Happening:
- A new 70-minute program entitled Sneak Peek Showcase is coming to theaters across the nation on April 22nd and 24th.
- The program will include an exciting preview of big-screen studio content to movie lovers, with a fun look at trailers, never-seen-before footage, and behind-the-scenes content from this year’s most anticipated movies.
- Hollywood’s biggest studios will highlight their upcoming summer and fall 2025 slates, with some unveiling special surprises – ranging from exclusive scenes to brand-new trailers – created just for moviegoing audiences.
- Alongside content from The Walt Disney Studios, other studios featured include:
- Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Lionsgate
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Universal Pictures/Focus Features
- Amazon MGM Studios
- Paramount Pictures
- Performances on both dates will take place at 6:00 p.m. local time, and tickets are available now for just $3.00 from favorite theater’s website or app, as well as atthemovies.co and Fandango.
- Proceeds will go towards charities, including Variety - The Children’s Charity, Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and The Cinema Foundation.
- The program will also include the big screen debut of the Grand Prize-winning spot from the 2025 Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program – an opportunity for up-and-coming filmmakers from partnered schools to create content for the big screen.
What They’re Saying:
- Bryan Braunlich, Executive Director of The Cinema Foundation: “Sneak Peek Showcase is an exciting new way to bring moviegoers an exclusive preview of this year’s amazing films coming soon to a theatre near you. For the first time, we’re curating a theatrical experience for film fans featuring exclusive content usually reserved for industry insiders. It’s a fresh approach to movie marketing – dynamic, engaging and only in theatres – and we’re proud that proceeds will benefit industry charitable organizations. We are especially grateful to our presenting sponsor Fandango and our supporting partner Coca-Cola for helping make this innovative program a reality."
