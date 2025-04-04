Sneak Peek Showcase to Bring CinemaCon Movie Previews to Theaters Across the Nation

Those that weren’t able to preview 2025’s eclectic line-up of upcoming movies at CinemaCon will be able to do so at thousands of screens across the country during Sneak Peek Showcase.

What’s Happening:

A new 70-minute program entitled Sneak Peek Showcase is coming to theaters across the nation on April 22nd and 24th.

The program will include an exciting preview of big-screen studio content to movie lovers, with a fun look at trailers, never-seen-before footage, and behind-the-scenes content from this year’s most anticipated movies.

Hollywood’s biggest studios will highlight their upcoming summer and fall 2025 slates, with some unveiling special surprises – ranging from exclusive scenes to brand-new trailers – created just for moviegoing audiences.

Alongside content from The Walt Disney Studios, other studios featured include: Sony Pictures Entertainment Lionsgate Warner Bros. Pictures Universal Pictures/Focus Features Amazon MGM Studios Paramount Pictures

Performances on both dates will take place at 6:00 p.m. local time, and tickets are available now for just $3.00 from favorite theater’s website or app, as well as atthemovies.co Fandango

Proceeds will go towards charities, including Variety - The Children’s Charity, Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and The Cinema Foundation.

The program will also include the big screen debut of the Grand Prize-winning spot from the 2025 Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program – an opportunity for up-and-coming filmmakers from partnered schools to create content for the big screen.

What They’re Saying:

Bryan Braunlich, Executive Director of The Cinema Foundation: “Sneak Peek Showcase is an exciting new way to bring moviegoers an exclusive preview of this year’s amazing films coming soon to a theatre near you. For the first time, we’re curating a theatrical experience for film fans featuring exclusive content usually reserved for industry insiders. It’s a fresh approach to movie marketing – dynamic, engaging and only in theatres – and we’re proud that proceeds will benefit industry charitable organizations. We are especially grateful to our presenting sponsor Fandango and our supporting partner Coca-Cola for helping make this innovative program a reality."

