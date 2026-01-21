"Snow White" Nabs 6 Razzie Nominations

Snow White ties for the most nominations while Jared Leto earns another nod for Tron: Ares in this year's list of cinematic misfires.

The 2026 Razzie Award nominations have been announced, and the "fairest of them all" has become the target of six nominations.

What’s Happening:

Snow White has tied for the most nominations this year, securing six nods including Worst Picture.

The live-action fairy tale is deadlocked with Universal's War of the Worlds (starring Ice Cube) for the dubious honor of "most nominated."

The Razzies were particularly harsh on the visual realization of the classic characters, nominating "All Seven Artificial Dwarfs" for Worst Supporting Actor. They doubled down by nominating the dwarfs again in the Worst Screen Combo category.

Snow White is also contending for Worst Remake, Worst Director (Marc Webb), and Worst Screenplay (credited to Erin Cressida Wilson and "a bunch of others too numerous to mention").

Jared Leto, an Oscar winner who is no stranger to Razzie attention, picked up a Worst Actor nomination for his role in Disney's Tron: Ares.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, Snow White is currently streaming on Disney+.

Other Disney Notables:

While Snow White took the brunt of the criticism, it wasn't the only Disney property to make the list.

Tron: Ares saw its lead, Jared Leto, nominated for Worst Actor. Leto faces stiff competition from Ice Cube (War of the Worlds), Dave Bautista (In The Lost Lands), and The Weeknd (Hurry Up Tomorrow).

The winners (or losers) will be unveiled on Saturday, March 14, 2026, the day before the Oscars.

The Razzies' History with the House of Mouse

Beyond this year's nominations, Disney has had a long and complicated relationship with the Golden Raspberry Awards.

Disney’s live-action remake of Pinocchio (2022) previously won the Razzie for Worst Remake.

In 2014, Disney’s The Lone Ranger won Worst Remake/Sequel.

Tron: Ares marks yet another Razzie nomination for Leto, who previously won Worst Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci (2021) and Worst Actor for Morbius (2022).

While Disney rarely "wins" Worst Picture, they have come close several times with films like Old Dogs (2009) and Pearl Harbor (2001, via Touchstone).

Alan Menken is the only REGOT (Razzie, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner in history, for High Times, Hard Times in the film Newsies.

