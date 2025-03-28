Snow White’s World Expands with New Original Novel “Snow White: Fair & Sinister Heart”

Written by New York Times best-selling author Lauren Blackwood, the original novel is now available to purchase.

A new original tie-in novel to Disney’s new live-action adaptation of Snow White is now available.

In a tradition leading back to many of Disney’s other live-action adaptations, a new, original novel tying into Snow White has been released.

has been released. Snow White: Fair & Sinister Heart is written by New York Times best-selling author Lauren Blackwood.

“One moment eighteen-year-old Snow White is taking a bite of an apple. The next, she blinks and finds herself in an enchanted and dangerous dream world. As it turns out, the Queen’s poison did more than place Snow White in an eternal sleep. It sent her subconscious to the Land of Diamant, a world crafted from gems and home to the Queen’s most sinister creations.

After meeting some of the others cursed by the Queen, Snow White realizes the only way to save the people trapped in Diamant and her kingdom back in the real world, is to embark on a quest to find the mythical Ruby Heart.

Snow White and her new friends must work together as they face deadly trials on their journey. But there is something more wicked than the creatures made of gems, and the true danger could be closer than anyone thinks. Snow White will need to be careful, because in Diamant, nothing is what it seems."

Snow White: Fair & Sinister Heart is now available to purchase from Amazon

