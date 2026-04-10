"Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Main Theme Music Now Streaming on Audio Sites

On of the first things Star Wars fans heard when they watched the first episodes of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord on Disney+ this week was the imposing score by composers Kevin Kiner, Sean Kiner, and Deana Kiner. And now you can listen to the opening title track "Shadow Lord" from the animated series via audio streaming services. Check out the links below.

What's happening:

The main title theme music from Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is now available to stream on audio sites such as Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, TIDAL, Pandora Music, and YouTube Music.

The musical score for Maul - Shadow Lord was written by Kevin Kiner (Star Wars: Ahsoka), Sean Kiner (Dark Winds), and Deana Kiner (Samaritan).

The title track is appropriately entitled "Shadow Lord" and can be listened to in the embedded Spotify playlist below.

More from Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord: