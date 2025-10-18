Susan Egan Making Special Appearance at West End's "Hercules" for Underworld Halloween Performance

The Disney icon is set to perform in a special curtain call.

Susan Egan, the original voice of Meg in 1997’s animated classic Hercules, is set to attend London’s Hercules on stage for their special Halloween performance.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s West End production of Hercules has shared a clip on their official Instagram

Promising to be an incredibly special night, there will be a special curtain call performance that is teased to have the Meg voice actress give a special performance.

Giving fans a hint at what to expect, Egan sings a brief part of “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)" from the Disney Animation hit.

Tickets for the October 31st performance are still available, so you can grab your chance to see THE Susan Egan live at the official Disney’s Hercules site

Laughing Place’s very own Alex had the chance to check out the new production. Make sure you check out his full review Hercules’ “most confident and cohesive staging yet."

The Gods Are Stepping Aboard Disney Cruise Line:

Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny, is set to bring a new Broadway style production of Hercules to life this November during the ship’s maiden voyage.

to life this November during the ship’s maiden voyage. Back in July, Disney gave fans a first look at the amazing puppets

Needless to say, there are many opportunities to experience this fan-favorite animated classic worldwide!

