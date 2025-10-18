Susan Egan Making Special Appearance at West End's "Hercules" for Underworld Halloween Performance
The Disney icon is set to perform in a special curtain call.
Susan Egan, the original voice of Meg in 1997’s animated classic Hercules, is set to attend London’s Hercules on stage for their special Halloween performance.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s West End production of Hercules has shared a clip on their official Instagram of Susan Egan announcing she will be attending a special Underworld Halloween performance of the show on October 31st.
- Promising to be an incredibly special night, there will be a special curtain call performance that is teased to have the Meg voice actress give a special performance.
- Giving fans a hint at what to expect, Egan sings a brief part of “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)" from the Disney Animation hit.
- Tickets for the October 31st performance are still available, so you can grab your chance to see THE Susan Egan live at the official Disney’s Hercules site.
- Laughing Place’s very own Alex had the chance to check out the new production. Make sure you check out his full review, where he describes it as Hercules’ “most confident and cohesive staging yet."
The Gods Are Stepping Aboard Disney Cruise Line:
- Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny, is set to bring a new Broadway style production of Hercules to life this November during the ship’s maiden voyage.
- Back in July, Disney gave fans a first look at the amazing puppets that have been created for the production, which will feature larger-than-life versions of the rock and ice titans from the film.
- Needless to say, there are many opportunities to experience this fan-favorite animated classic worldwide!
Read More Disney Theatrical:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com