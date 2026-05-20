"Toy Story 4" to Get Primetime Airing on ABC Ahead of the Release of "Toy Story 5"
"Toy Story 4" airs as part of the returning "The Wonderful World of Disney"
Just in time for the release of Toy Story 5, ABC will host a primetime airing of Toy Story 4 during The Wonderful World of Disney.
What's Happening:
- Toy Story 5 is due out in theaters everywhere on June 19, and just over a week prior, ABC will get fans up to speed with an airing of Toy Story 4.
- With the summer right around the corner, ABC is continuing its decades-long tradition by bringing back The Wonderful World of Disney most Sunday nights – with Toy Story 4 airing on Sunday, June 7.
- When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with Forky, the innocent little craft-project-turned-toy, his hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new characters — and one long-lost friend.
- Toy Story 4 airs Sunday, June 7 from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET. Of course, you can also stream it any time on Disney+.
- Released seven years ago in 2019, check out our contemporary review of Toy Story 4.
More Summer Movies on ABC:
- A number of throwback movies will be aired on Sunday nights, as is tradition, however not all will be under the Wonderful World of Disney banner this year.
- Movies outside of the banner include:
- The Sandlot
- Sister Act
- Independence Day
- What About Bob?
- Speed
- True Lies
- Cocktail
- Father of the Bride II
- Wonderful World of Disney movies include:
- Moana
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- The Princess Diaries
- The Parent Trap
More Disney Movie News:
- A new set of Toy Story 5 posters has arrived, featuring a showdown between some of our favorite friends and the new Lilypad.
- An extended cut of Muppets Most Wanted is coming to Disney+ next month, featuring 12 additional minutes of footage.
- The title for the much-anticipated fifth ZOMBIES movie has been revealed as production continues.
- 20th Century Studios has acquired Persona, a new thriller from Marc Guggenheim that will be directed by Paul Feig.
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