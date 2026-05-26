7 New "Toy Story 5" Posters Focus on IMAX, Dolby, ScreenX and More Premium Formats

The battle for Bonnie's attention is almost here.
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Seven new posters have been released for Toy Story 5, most of them highlighting the film's different premium format releases.

What's Happening:

  • It's Toy Story 5 final trailer release day! And Toy Story 5 tickets on sale day! And a new look at Toy Story 5 movie theater novelty items day! And on top of all of that, we've got seven new posters for you from the film...
  • The posters spotlight six different premium format ways to see Toy Story 5: ScreenX, IMAX, 4DX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, and HDR By Barco, while the seventh poster is from Fandango.
  • Given the main storyline of the film involves Bonnie (Scarlett Spears) getting a new tablet, Lilypad (Greta Lee), who begins to draw all of her attention away from the toys, it's no surprise that conflict is centerstage on the new posters.
  • Most of the imagery focuses either on Bonnie's fixation on Lilypad or the outright conflict that erupts between the toys and Lilypad.
  • Although, hey, everyone looks pretty happy together on the Fandango poster! Peace through pre-sales?

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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