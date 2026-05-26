7 New "Toy Story 5" Posters Focus on IMAX, Dolby, ScreenX and More Premium Formats
The battle for Bonnie's attention is almost here.
Seven new posters have been released for Toy Story 5, most of them highlighting the film's different premium format releases.
What's Happening:
- It's Toy Story 5 final trailer release day! And Toy Story 5 tickets on sale day! And a new look at Toy Story 5 movie theater novelty items day! And on top of all of that, we've got seven new posters for you from the film...
- The posters spotlight six different premium format ways to see Toy Story 5: ScreenX, IMAX, 4DX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, and HDR By Barco, while the seventh poster is from Fandango.
- Given the main storyline of the film involves Bonnie (Scarlett Spears) getting a new tablet, Lilypad (Greta Lee), who begins to draw all of her attention away from the toys, it's no surprise that conflict is centerstage on the new posters.
- Most of the imagery focuses either on Bonnie's fixation on Lilypad or the outright conflict that erupts between the toys and Lilypad.
- Although, hey, everyone looks pretty happy together on the Fandango poster! Peace through pre-sales?
- This busy day for Toy Story 5 also includes the official announcement of Bad Bunny and Alan Cumming's roles in the sequel and details on the film's different viewing opportunities at the Disney-owned El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.
- The cast of the film includes the returning Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack, while Andrew Stanton directs and Kenna Harris serves as co-director.
- Toy Story 5 opens on June 19.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com