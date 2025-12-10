"TRON: Ares" Transforms COSM Los Angeles Into a Dazzling Representation of The Grid
"TRON: Ares" was brought to life in spectacular fashion in celebration of the film's arrival on Digital.
COSM Los Angeles transformed into a dazzling fusion of the physical and digital worlds, immersing guests in the electrifying universe of TRON for a one-night-only celebration of TRON: Ares on Digital.
What's Happening:
- On the evening of December 9th, guests were invited to "enter the Grid" for a special event that put attendees directly into the heart of the TRON universe.
- The evening was centered around a shared reality screening of TRON: Ares that defied traditional viewing.
- Beyond the screening, guests experienced an up-close look at the film’s iconic Lightcycle. Attendees marveled at its glowing details, massive scale, and meticulous craftsmanship.
- The life-sized display transported guests onto the digitized plains of the Grid, highlighting the film’s groundbreaking aesthetic.
- Glowing signature cocktails, a light-up “grid” floor, an optical illusion “In The Grid” photo booth, and other immersive features drew guests even further into the TRON universe.
- This event occurs as TRON: Ares arrives on Digital and will soon be available on 4K UHD/Blu-ray beginning January 6th, 2026.
