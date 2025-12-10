"TRON: Ares" Transforms COSM Los Angeles Into a Dazzling Representation of The Grid

"TRON: Ares" was brought to life in spectacular fashion in celebration of the film's arrival on Digital.

COSM Los Angeles transformed into a dazzling fusion of the physical and digital worlds, immersing guests in the electrifying universe of TRON for a one-night-only celebration of TRON: Ares on Digital.

What's Happening:

On the evening of December 9th, guests were invited to "enter the Grid" for a special event that put attendees directly into the heart of the TRON universe.

The evening was centered around a shared reality screening of TRON: Ares that defied traditional viewing.

Beyond the screening, guests experienced an up-close look at the film’s iconic Lightcycle. Attendees marveled at its glowing details, massive scale, and meticulous craftsmanship.

The life-sized display transported guests onto the digitized plains of the Grid, highlighting the film’s groundbreaking aesthetic.

Glowing signature cocktails, a light-up “grid” floor, an optical illusion “In The Grid” photo booth, and other immersive features drew guests even further into the TRON universe.

This event occurs as TRON: Ares arrives on Digital and will soon be available on 4K UHD/Blu-ray beginning January 6th, 2026.

More TRON News:

RSVLTS is bringing the energy of computer animation to their popular line of apparel and accessories with their first-ever Disney’s Tron Collection.

Read about the disappointing box office returns for TRON: Ares.

Jeff Bridges and Nine Inch Nails participated in a Q&A after select IMAX screenings of the film.

Minecraft even has a TRON: Ares add-on pack, which debuted in mid-October.