Pixar Scores First Billboard No. 1 Hit with "I Knew It, I Knew You" from "Toy Story 5"

It is only the third song from a Disney animated feature to achieve this feat.

Taylor Swift has scored another historic chart achievement as her new song from Toy Story 5 debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and breaks multiple records.

What’s Happening:

While Taylor Swift is no stranger to chart-topping success, her involvement in Toy Story 5 was the talk of the toy box for weeks as Disney shared teasers all over the world.

Well, now that the song “I Knew It, I Knew You” has been released into the wild, fans are going crazy for Taylor Swift's country return.

Shared on Billboard’s official website, “I Knew It, I Knew You” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Taylor Swift’s 15th career chart-topper.

The song is Jessie, who takes the starring role in the upcoming sequel.

With her 15th No. 1, Swift moves ahead of Drake and Rihanna to claim sole possession of the third-most No. 1 hits in Billboard Hot 100 history.

Only The Beatles (20) and Mariah Carey (19) have more No. 1 songs than Swift.

The track marks Swift’s ninth No. 1 debut on the Hot 100, giving her the most among female artists and surpassing Ariana Grande.

The song becomes Swift’s 70th Hot 100 top-10 hit, extending her record for the most top-10 entries by a female artist.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” is only the third No. 1 Hot 100 hit from an animated Disney film and the first ever from a Pixar movie.

Previous animated Disney film songs to reach No. 1 were “We Don't Talk About Bruno” from Encanto (2022) and "A Whole New World" from Aladdin (1993).

The song also debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, becoming Swift’s 10th chart-topper on that ranking.

About Toy Story 5:

Set to hit theaters on June 19th, 2026, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.

Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.

Check out early reactions as critics and fans around the world get an early sneak peek at the film!

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