Pixar Scores First Billboard No. 1 Hit with "I Knew It, I Knew You" from "Toy Story 5"
It is only the third song from a Disney animated feature to achieve this feat.
Taylor Swift has scored another historic chart achievement as her new song from Toy Story 5 debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and breaks multiple records.
What’s Happening:
- While Taylor Swift is no stranger to chart-topping success, her involvement in Toy Story 5 was the talk of the toy box for weeks as Disney shared teasers all over the world.
- Well, now that the song “I Knew It, I Knew You” has been released into the wild, fans are going crazy for Taylor Swift's country return.
- Shared on Billboard’s official website, “I Knew It, I Knew You” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Taylor Swift’s 15th career chart-topper.
- The song is Jessie, who takes the starring role in the upcoming sequel.
- With her 15th No. 1, Swift moves ahead of Drake and Rihanna to claim sole possession of the third-most No. 1 hits in Billboard Hot 100 history.
- Only The Beatles (20) and Mariah Carey (19) have more No. 1 songs than Swift.
- The track marks Swift’s ninth No. 1 debut on the Hot 100, giving her the most among female artists and surpassing Ariana Grande.
- The song becomes Swift’s 70th Hot 100 top-10 hit, extending her record for the most top-10 entries by a female artist.
- “I Knew It, I Knew You” is only the third No. 1 Hot 100 hit from an animated Disney film and the first ever from a Pixar movie.
- Previous animated Disney film songs to reach No. 1 were “We Don't Talk About Bruno” from Encanto (2022) and "A Whole New World" from Aladdin (1993).
- The song also debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, becoming Swift’s 10th chart-topper on that ranking.
About Toy Story 5:
- Set to hit theaters on June 19th, 2026, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.
- Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.
- Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.
- Check out early reactions as critics and fans around the world get an early sneak peek at the film!
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