To Infinity, Beyond, and Washington, D.C.: Buzz, Woody and Jessie Blast Off to NASA
The stars of "Toy Story 5" paid a visit to NASA's headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The gang from Toy Story recently made their own trip to infinity and beyond by stopping by NASA.
What's Happening:
- The official Pixar Instagram account shared some images of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie posing for photos at NASA.
- Specifically, they visited the NASA headquarters located in Washington, D.C.
- The post described NASA as "a fitting home for characters who have inspired generations to dream bigger."
- This, of course, comes as the gang is ready to return to the big screen in Toy Story 5 – which hits theaters on Friday, June 19.
More on Toy Story 5:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- The world premiere of Toy Story 5 was held this week, which featured a memorable duet between Taylor Swift and Randy Newman.
- Swift also performed her new song for the film, "I Knew It, I Knew You," at the premiere.
- Following the premiere, the first social reactions for the film dropped – which so far have been overwhelmingly positive!
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.