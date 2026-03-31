WED Walks Deleted Scenes Gives Fans an Even Deeper Look at Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
Find out how they created the tornado wind effect, how they use happy colors, and more!
In a new episode of WED Walks Deleted scenes, Imagineering is bringing fans even further into the magic of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
What’s Happening:
- Two months ago, Walt Disney Imagineering shared an inside look at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway as part of their WED Walks series on YouTube, and now Imagineering is ready to take you even further into the secrets behind the attraction.
- Shared on their YouTube channel, the episode of WED Walks Deleted Scenes, which expands even further into the creativity behind the attraction, including small nods to Imagineering.
- They show off references to project team members and the 1401 reference found in the busy street scene.
- They also explain how they used paint to create a bright red factory scene as it transforms into the serene park using “Happy Colors.”
- Stepping back a little farther into the attraction, they talk about how they implemented fans to create the twister in the amusement park scene.
- Beyond some of the bigger effects, Imagineering also highlights a few moments you may have missed while experiencing Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
- Check out the full bonus episode below!
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