The Survivor Series is a WWE Thanksgiving tradition. The Premium Live Event returns on Saturday, November 28, and is available with an ESPN Unlimited subscription. However, for fans who don't want to wait until the weekend, a special Survivor Series pre-show is coming to ESPN 2 on Thanksgiving Night.

What's Happening:

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames streams live from Daikin Park on Saturday, November 28, at 6 p.m. ET on the ESPN App. In the U.S., it requires an ESPN Unlimited plan, available directly or through a qualifying pay TV package.

On the Thursday before, a 30-minute WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Special premieres at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2, with additional presentations on ESPN networks before the event.

The show will cover the major matches of the event and the storylines leading up to those matches.

The announced card includes: Men’s WarGames: World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline face The 946’s Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Cruz Montana. Women’s WarGames: Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley take on Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, alongside Jade Cargill and Michin. Traditional Survivor Series elimination match: Team USA’s Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight and Seth Rollins meet Team Mexico’s Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano. Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan defends against Becky Lynch.

The Survivor Series event will also include special appearances by The Rock, who made his WWE debut at the Survivor Series 30 years ago, and John Cena, who will promote the John Cena Classic, taking place at Walt Disney World in December.

ESPN’s event coverage also includes Countdown to Survivor Series: WarGames, which streams on the ESPN App from 4–6 p.m., followed by the event at 6 p.m. ET and a post-event show immediately afterward.

ESPN also plans appearances by WWE talent across programs including SportsCenter, Get Up, and First Take, plus previews and live analysis on ESPN.com.

More WWE News: