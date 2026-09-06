WYNTK: "Moana" Gets Digital Release, #MomTok is Back, Oasis Documentary Arrives in Theaters, and More This Week in the World of Disney and Beyond

Check out everything happening during the week of September 6–12, 2026.

The live-action Moana arrives on Digital platforms, #MomTok returns for more drama on Hulu, and the highly-anticipated Oasis documentary arrives in theaters. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

Beginning on Tuesday, September 8, fans can relive the retelling of Moana from the comfort of their own home, with the arrival of the live-action remake on Digital platforms.

That will be followed a month later by the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD release on Tuesday, October 6.

release on Tuesday, October 6. Despite the strong marketing push Moana struggled at the box office, earning some of the lowest numbers for a Disney live-action remake.

Be sure to read Alex's review of the live-action Moana.

After plenty of drama off-camera, there is plenty to catch up on in the world of #MomTok, as the fifth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hits Hulu.

The shortened season of five episodes will follow Taylor as she returns from The Bachelorette with unfinished business, while Whitney debuts on Broadway in New York City as tensions back home chase her.

Back in Utah, the limits of loyalty are tested as fame, secrets and backlash threaten #MomTok – with every blowup making headlines.

All five episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five drop Thursday, September 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The highly anticipated documentary follows the legendary British band, Oasis, charting their triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time.

The film captures the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world, with footage that includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years.

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger is set to open in select IMAX locations and cinemas on Friday, September 11, before streaming exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.

The spooks and scares of Howl-O-Scream are set to return to all of the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks nationwide on Friday, September 11.

For the first time ever, IP-themed houses will be included in the event. The SeaWorld parks will let guests step into the iconic world of I Know What You Did Last Summer, while Busch Gardens will recreate the terrifying world of Anaconda with two different haunted houses.

Find out all the details for Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Diego – which includes two new haunted houses and four returning favorites.

Over at SeaWorld Orlando, this year’s event will feature five haunted houses, six scare zones, five themed bars, and two electrifying live shows – led by the all-new haunted house, "Everything Must Stay."

28 years after scenes from the movie were filmed there, the Queen Mary – located in the Long Beach Harbor in Southern California – is hosting a special screening of the 1998 classic, The Parent Trap.

Taking place on Thursday, September 10, fans can come to the permanently docked ship for a bit of nostalgia and fun to watch the film as part of their "Movies on Deck!" program.

The film is especially appropriate for the location considering some of the scenes from the movie were filmed there. However, the Queen Mary stood in for the Queen Elizabeth II (QE2) in the context of the film.

FX and Hulu are ready to take viewers back to 1990s Los Angeles with The Drop: A Snowfall Saga – which premieres on Tuesday, September 8 at 9 PM ET / 6PM PT.

The new series explores the story of Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as the fallout of the crack epidemic brings up the West Coast rap scene.

Wanda believes West Coast rap can reshape American culture and sets out to build a talented group capable of making an impact.

She brings in her cousins Lamar (Asante Blackk) and James (Peyton Alex Smith) while pursuing local rapper Artillery (Simmie “Buddy” Sims III).

Wanda's internship with label owner Darryl “DG” Grant (Brandon Mychal Smith) opens doors in the music industry while creating tension with Leon, who is trying to leave the streets behind.