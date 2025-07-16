Alice in Wonderland Gets a "Posh" Makeover in this New Collection

The popular brand Post Peanut offers a new line of apparel and accessories for the whole family.

Posh Peanut has released an enchanting new collection inspired by Disney's Alice in Wonderland, bringing the whimsical charm of Wonderland to apparel and accessories for children and adults alike. What’s Happening:

The new Disney Alice in Wonderland collection from Posh Peanut includes designs featuring your favorite Alice in Wonderland characters.

This limited-edition collaboration features beloved characters and iconic scenes across a variety of comfortable and stylish products.

For kids, the collection features a range of products including Convertible One Pieces (priced at $44.00), Classic Pajama Sets ($46.00 and $50.00), and Ruffled Twirl Dresses ($52.00 and $54.00).

Adults can be part of the fun as well with products such as the Luxe Pajama Short Set ($86) Cuddle Hooded Jumpsuit ($88)

Items exclusively ship to the US and Canada.

Highlights from the Collection:

Disney’s Adventures in Wonderland classic pajama set features a colorful print with Alice, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, White Rabbit and the Doorknob ($46)

Other pajama sets:





We’re simply mad about this Cheshire Cat twirl dress! ($54)

Other twirl dresses:

The vibrant print on the Alice and the Queen long sleeve convertible one-piece features the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Tweedle Dee and Tweelde Dum and Queen of Hearts on playing cards.($44)

Other one-piece:

The reversible quilted Patoo blanket really captures the geometrical flavor that Mary Blair added to the film. ($194)

Other Bedding:

You can check out the entire collection on Posh Peanut’s site.

Disney Merchandise News: