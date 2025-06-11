Apple Quietly Removes "Toy Story" Themed Watch Face Options from Apple Watch
The character-themed faces were axed just after the announcement of Apple's newest iOS update.
Attention Disney fans with Apple Watches: Apple’s latest update to their watchOS operating system has axed several Toy Story themed watch face options.
What’s Happening:
- According to an update from MacRumors, Apple has quietly removed several Toy Story-themed watch faces from their lineup just after announcing their upcoming watchOS 26 update.
- The faces, which include Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and a Toy Box mode including Hamm, Rex and the Little Green Men, first became available back in 2017.
- Other watch faces were also removed for the new update, including several generic designs.
- The reason for the removal has not been disclosed, but with brand partnerships, it is likely that the usage of the options did not justify the cost of renewing the rights for the characters.
- The new watchOS 26 operating system was announced yesterday, which is set to include several new Liquid-Glass inspired design options.
