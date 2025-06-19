Back-to-School Style: Discover the Best From Old Navy x Disney

A wide variety of styles are available.
Old Navy has partnered with Disney to create a stylish back-to-school collection.

What’s Happening:

  • If you're in search of stylish back-to-school apparel, Old Navy x Disney offers an excellent selection.
  • Their collection features not only clothing but also a variety of backpacks.
  • Explore the available options to find the perfect fit for the new school year.

What's Available:

Old Navy x Disney Crew Socks 3-Pack for Toddler & Baby

Old Navy x Disney Minnie Mouse Cardigan Sweater for Toddler Girls

Old Navy x Disney Minnie Mouse Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Toddler Girls

Old Navy x Disney Minnie Mouse Backpack for Toddler & Baby

Old Navy x Disney Oversized Mickey Mouse Baseball Shirt for Toddler Boys

Old Navy x Disney Gender-Neutral Crew Socks 3-Pack for Kids

Old Navy x Disney Minnie Mouse Tunic and Flare-Leg Pants Set for Toddler Girls

Old Navy x Disney Oversized Graphic T-Shirt for Boys

Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Baseball Shirt for Baby

Old Navy x Disney Minnie Mouse Gender-Neutral Backpack for Kids

Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Backpack for Toddler & Baby

Old Navy x Disney Dolman-Sleeve T-Shirt for Toddler Girls

Old Navy x Disney Cropped Graphic Raw-Edge T-Shirt for Girls

Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Oversized Pullover Hoodie for Boys

Old Navy x Disney Mickey Mouse Gender-Neutral Backpack for Kids

Old Navy x Disney Oversized Long-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt for Toddler Boys

Old Navy x Disney Oversized Graphic T-Shirt for Boys

Old Navy x Disney Oversized Graphic Pullover Tunic Hoodie for Girls

Old Navy x Disney Gender-Neutral Lunch Bag for Kids

Previous Collections:

  • Disney and Old Navy have previously teamed up, and their most recent collaboration in May showcased Mickey & Friends.
  • This collection skillfully merges classic American fashion with a playful touch and a sense of personal expression.
  • A standout feature is the creative addition of a character on the Old Navy logo flag tee, setting this collection apart.
  • The Old Navy x Disney line includes more than 100 items for all ages, ranging from infants to adults.
  • It offers matching outfits, iconic Mickey Mouse designs, and Old Navy's signature denim, ensuring that every family member can find something they love.

More On Merchandise:

